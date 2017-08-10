FOR THE ADULTS

Yoga at Trophy Point

Breathe in the magnificent views of the Hudson River with yoga at Trophy Point at 8:30 a.m. Saturdays – Saturday and Aug. 19, Sept. 9 and 30, and at 10:30 a.m. Sundays—Aug. 6 and 27, Sept. 17 and 24.

Yoga is weather permitting. Please bring yoga mat and water.

Le Tour is here

Summer’s here and so is Le Tour. All month in July we’ll follow the greatest bike race in the world at race pace.

Join us and feel the rush. Those who are fit, and those who want to get fit are all welcome.

All spin classes take place at 5:40 a.m. Wednesdays at the MWR Fitness Center.

For more details on the above classes, call 938-6490.

Murder at the Military Ball

Join us at the West Point Club from 7-10 p.m. Aug. 25 for a murder mystery dinner theater.

There is a minimal fee for this event which includes a dinner buffet, show, dessert and one free drink (beer, wine or soda).

A cash bar will be available as well. Cash bar and hors d’oeuvres start at 7 p.m. while the dinner and show starts at 7:45 p.m. Reservations are required.

Register on line and purchase your tickets at tiny.cc/wpcmilitarymystery. For more details, call 938-5120.

Ring Run 5K

The West Point Association of Graduates and MWR present the Ring Run 5K Aug. 26. The race starts 8 a.m. with the start and finish at the West Point Club.

Registration runs now through Aug.10 via webtrac at tiny.cc/ringrun2017. There is a minimal fee that includes registration, T-shirt, gourmet breakfast and a complimentary glass of champagne at the West Point Club.

Packet pickup is from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 25 at Trophy Point. Strollers are welcome. For more details, call 938-6490.

Staff & Faculty Flag Football sign-ups

The MWR Sports Office will conduct the 2017 Staff & Faculty Flag Football League.

Teams wishing to enter, contact Jim McGuinness at jim.mcguinness@usma.edu or call the MWR Sports Office at 938-3066. The league is open to all USMA departments and/or units. The Stewart Marines and the Stewart Air National Guard unit are invited to participate.

All departments and units may combine personnel from other departments and units to form a team.

The season starts Sept. 6 with a slate of exhibition scrimmages. The regular season starts Sept. 11. Teams will play two games a week starting at 6:45 p.m.

The deadline for sign-ups is Aug. 30.

Korean Traditional Martial Art Soo Bahk Classes

The MWR Fitness Center is offering the opportunity to try the traditional Korean martial art, Soo Bahk Do. This is a classical martial art, which develops every aspect of the self.

If you’ve ever thought of learning how to defend yourself more effectively, now is the time. In each 50-minute class, master-level experts in the traditional Korean martial art of Soo Bahk Do will teach you highly effective self-defense techniques and guide you in stretching, breathing, relaxation, balance, endurance and more. Adults only. Register via webtrac at http://tiny.cc/SooBahkDo.

June classes meet at 7:10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:10 p.m. Thursdays (no class June 29). For more details, call 938-6490