Introduction to Design Thinking

Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PV Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PV

Cadets, staff and faculty participated in an “Intro to Design Thinking” workshop on Aug. 3 in the Haig Room in Jefferson Hall where they learned creative ways to solve an array of problems. Participants included representatives from several academic departments, U.S. Corps of Cadets, the U.S. Military Academy Library and the West Point Band.