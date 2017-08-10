JUST ANNOUNCED

Night on the Hudson Dinner Cruise

Join the West Point Club from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 20 at South Dock for a relaxing scenic boat ride on the Hudson with a delicious buffet and live entertainment.

Boarding begins promptly at 5:45 p.m. Parking is available adjacent to Harborcraft building at South Dock. A cash-bar will be available.

BOSS Hudson River Cruise

The annual Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) Cruise will be held from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 24. Boarding is promptly at 5:45 p.m.

Tickets are available through BOSS Council members. For details, call 845-938-1992.

White Water Rafting Trip

Join MWR’s Outdoor Recreation for a rafting trip on the Lackawaxen River (Delaware Water Gap).

There are two trips available either Sept. 9 or 10. Leave Round Pond at 8:30 a.m. and return to West Point at 6 p.m. Space is limited and registration required.

To pre-register, call 845-938-0123.