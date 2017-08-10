National Night Out: getting acquainted with neighbors and service personnel

Story and photo by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Children seek out the West Point Fire Department to talk to firefighters during the annual National Night Out Aug. 1. Children seek out the West Point Fire Department to talk to firefighters during the annual National Night Out Aug. 1.

There was music in the air and the smell of hot dogs and hamburgers on the barbeque. Children could be seen jumping in bouncy houses and there was a show of force of emergency personnel at the Command Sgt. Maj. Sutherland Community Center Aug 1.

No emergency situation existed, just the West Point Family Homes and the Department of Emergency Services hosting the seventh annual National Night Out for an evening of neighborly fun, food and games.

Community members were introduced to emergency services personnel like the West Point Military Police, game warden, West Point Fire Department and the FBI. The School Resource Officer, Red Cross organization’s Paws for a Cause and the Department of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security who is responsible for the day-to-day operations of West Point provided information on safety and services available to the community.

Adults received material on stocking up for emergency situations such as floods or severe weather, and learning about the West Point schools. Children needed no enticement to play ‘dunk the fireman,’ or getting fingerprinted by an agent in the Criminal Investigative Division which was “totally cool,” according to one 9-year-old.

Children also enjoyed more cool activities like talking to firefighters, exploring a firetruck, turning on lights in police cars and sounding the siren–something they don’t get to do every day.

“It is good to get to know the West Point community and to put our faces out there so they can see us and what we are doing,” Sgt. David Cloer, West Point Military Police desk sergeant, said. “We want the community to know that we are here for them and they don’t need to be afraid of us, and children need to know that we are approachable.”

Paws for a Cause therapy dogs Jake, Tia, Ivy Grace and a large red poodle named Hunter, are always a delight to adults and children alike. These friendly and affectionate dogs are therapy dogs who visit hospitals, attend blood drives, visit veteran organizations and hospices or to put a smile on a face of someone who is feeling lonely.

“We can be located with the dogs at the Army Community Service building every other Tuesday,” Bud Schuck said. “We all own the dogs and they are always a favorite because they are affectionate. We choose our dogs based on their temperament and they have to perform a basic test. Any breed of dog could be a therapy dog, and they are therapy dogs, not service dogs.”

National Night Out is a national annual community-building campaign promoting police-community partnerships and camaraderie with the intent on promoting safer neighborhoods and a more caring place to live. The event helps to enhance and promote understanding between neighbors and law enforcement with the hopes of returning to a true sense of community. National Night Out is generally celebrated on the first Tuesday in August and resembles a neighborhood block party.