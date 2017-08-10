OUTSIDE THE GATES

Volkssport Club at West Point

Join the Volkssport Club at West Point for a weekend of walking. On Saturday, meet in Goshen for 5km and 10km trails through the village. Historic buildings and homes and the Harness Racing Museum are on the route. Meet at 9 a.m. in the parking lot behind the Hall of Fame at 240 Main Street.

On Sunday, be part of the West Point-Highland Falls Rotary walk/run on Route 218. The road will be closed to vehicles at that time. Register and walk from 8-11 a.m. in the West Point Ski Lodge/U.S. Mint parking lot on Route 218.

Both walks are free; suitable for strollers; dogs on leash welcome. For details, visit ava.clubs.org/West Point.

Sixth Annual Storm King Run

The sixth annual Storm King Run includes a 5km, 10km and 1-Mile Kids Fun Run along the historic Hudson River Aug. 13.

The run starts and finishes near West Point’s Washington Gate on Route 218. The event schedule includes:

• 7:30 a.m.—Packet pick-up and on-site registration opens;

• 9 a.m.—1-Mile Kids Fun Run (Ages 11 and under);

• 9:15 a.m.—5km/10km start.

There are awards for top-three finishers in each age/gender category. Food and drinks are provided. There are Tech T-shirts for the first 200 registrants. Proceeds benefit the scholarship fund of the West Point-Highland Falls Rotary Club.

For details, visit/register at rotary-wphf.org or call 845-446-4106.

Constitution Island Association events

The Constitution Island Association has the following events scheduled on Constitution Island this summer:

• Aug. 26—Reenactment Day;

• Sept. 23—Family Day.

For more details, contact Hilary Dyson, Constitution Island Association office manager, at 845-265-2501 or visit www.constitutionisland.org.

ArtWalk 2017 in Highland Falls

The Town of Highlands Chamber of Commerce is presenting ArtWalk 2017 along Main Street, in the Village of Highland Falls.

Partnering with Collaborative Concepts, a not-for-profit arts organization that curates art exhibitions, this year’s creation is entitled “Art Across the River” and features the sculptures of 14 local and nationally-recognized artists.

For details about ArtWalk 2017, contact Cindy Modlin, Chamber of Commerce Art Committee member, at tohchamber@gmail.com.