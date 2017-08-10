THE DPW DISPATCH: Work in Progress

Story and photo by Destiney Sanchez

On July 25, the Directorate of Public Works Cultural Resource Program hosted 28 teens and chaperons from the Delaware Nation, Delaware Tribe and Stockbridge-Munsee Band of the Mohican Indians.

The tour was part of a larger two-week trip hosted by the Delaware Water Gap National Park Service as a way for the teens to see and experience the homeland of their ancestors. The Delaware and Munsee Tribes formerly lived in the Hudson River Valley, including West Point.

The tour of West Point began at the West Point Museum where the teens saw exhibits on the Indian Warrior and Indian Wars. Next, the teens were welcomed to the Garrison Commanders’ office to see the Wampum Belt; this belt is a symbol of cooperation between the two governments and our commitment to consulting with the tribe regarding potential impacts to Native American cultural and archeological sites on West Point.

This beautiful display of more than 6,000 shells was handmade and presented as a gift to the Garrison seven years ago.

Archaeologists Pat Raley and Paul Hudson then gave a tour of their laboratory and showed off some of the findings from past digs, but the most excitement came when the teens took a boat ride over to Constitution Island where they became the archaeologists themselves.

Armed with trowels, buckets and sifting screens, the students screened and scanned the dirt to find small artifacts. There was a buzz in the air as each new scrap of soil revealed potential artifacts and materials from times past.

The boat ride back to West Point afforded the teens an expansive view of the historic buildings of West Point. The day’s activities ended with a tour of Trophy Point where the teens learned about Battle Monument, Sedgwick Statue and the various batteries.

“When you know who you are; when your mission is clear and you burn with the inner fire of unbreakable will; no cold can touch your heart; no deluge can dampen your purpose. You know that you are alive,” Chief Seattle, Duwamish, said.