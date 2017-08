USMA tops rankings

Photo by John Pellino/DPTMS VID Photo by John Pellino/DPTMS VID

The U.S. Military Academy at West Point was ranked #1 in “Best Classroom Experience” and #2 for both “Most Accessible Professors” and “Lots of Race/ Class Interaction” by The Princeton Review, and #2 in “Public Colleges,” #9 in “Liberal Arts Universities” and #16 in “The Northeast” by Forbes last week.