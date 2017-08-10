West Point Band performs “All American” set Saturday

By the West Point Band

The West Point Band will continue its Music Under the Stars outdoor concert series with a performance titled “All American” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Trophy Point Amphitheater.

In the event of inclement weather, the concert will move indoors to Eisenhower Hall Theatre. This concert is free and open to all.

Bring your family and friends to Trophy Point and join the West Point Band as we present this all-American lineup featuring everything from jazz to patriotic to movie music.

The band’s deputy commander, Capt. Richard Winkels will lead the band in a rousing performance featuring vocalist Master Sgt. MaryKay Messenger singing the works of George Gershwin and Natalie Cole, as well as a Spanish-style trombone trio titled Blades of Toledo, featuring Staff Sgts. Phil Stehly, Barry Cooper, and Alaina Alster.

The concert also includes movie music from the 80’s Western “Silverado,” as well as music from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

As always, the band will pay tribute to those who serve our nation with a performance of Armed Forces Service Medley.

Established in 1817, the West Point Band is the Army’s oldest musical organization and continues to provide world-class music to educate, train, and inspire the Corps of Cadets and to serve as ambassadors of the United States Military Academy and the Army to local, national, and international communities.

For concert information, cancellations and updates, call 938-2617 or visit www.westpointband.com.

West Point Band news can also be found by following us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.