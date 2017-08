West Point Summer Softball League playoffs

Garrison shortstop David Hughes (back) flips the ball to second baseman Anthony Feldman to get the final out of game two during Garrison's 8-4, 7-4 sweep of Chemistry and Life Sciences in the Upper Bracket semifinal Aug. 2 at the MWR Softball Complex. Photo by Mady Salvani/Army Athletic Communications

PLAYOFF RESULTS:

* July 31—(Upper backet series) Fourth seeded Stewart Marines defeated fifth seeded DMI/USCC two games to one in a three-game series.

* July 31—(Lower bracket series) Ninth seeded MEDDAC defeated 10th seeded History/Social two games to one in a three-game series.

* Aug. 1—(Lower bracket series) Sixth seeded ODIA/AOG defeated 9th seeded MEDDAC two games to one in a three-game series.

* Aug. 1—(Lower bracket series) Eighth seeded Math defeated 11th seeded BS&L/ELDP two games to none in a series sweep.

* Aug. 2—(Upper bracket series) Second seeded Garrison defeated third seeded CLS two games to none in a series sweep.

* Aug. 2—(Lower bracket series) Seventh seeded MPs/DES defeated eighth seeded Math two games to one in a three-game series.

Upcoming games:

* Tuesday—(Upper bracket series) First seeded DPW/LRC defeated fourth seeded Stewart Marines two games to none in a series sweep.

* Tuesday—(Lower bracket championship) Sixth seeded ODIA/AOG defeated seventh seeded MPs/DES two games to one in a three-game series.

* Wednesday—(Upper bracket championship) First seeded DPW/LRC vs. second seeded Garrison.

* Monday—Upper bracket champion vs. LBC champion ODIA/AOG.