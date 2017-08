Garrison takes West Point Summer Softball League title

Garrison takes a team photo after defeating ODIA/AOG 13-3, 16-4 in the West Point Summer Softball League championship series. The photo shows nine of the 13 Garrison players who participated in the final two championship series. Photos by Mady Salvani/AAC Garrison left fielder/second baseman Jack Riley had several hits during the final two championship series, but none bigger than his two-run home run that tied the game against the Directorate of Public Works in the team's 7-6 win in game two. Photos by Mady Salvani/AAC Garrison shortstop Jimmy Ripa avoids the Office of the Directorate of Intercollegiate Athletics/Association of Graduates runner to turn a double play during Garrison's sweep of ODIA/AOG Aug. 10. Photos by Mady Salvani/AAC

FINAL PLAYOFF RESULTS:

* July 31—(Upper backet series) Fourth seeded Stewart Marines defeated fifth seeded DMI/USCC two games to one in a three-game series (Scores: 14-13, 10-15, 16-15 in eight innings.)

* July 31—(Lower bracket series) Ninth seeded MEDDAC defeated 10th seeded History/Social two games to one in a three-game series. (Scores: 12-8, 3-7, 18-8.)

* Aug. 1—(Lower bracket series) Sixth seeded ODIA/AOG defeated 9th seeded MEDDAC two games to one in a three-game series. (Scores: 11-1, 9-10, 11-6.)

* Aug. 1—(Lower bracket series) Eighth seeded Math defeated 11th seeded BS&L/ELDP two games to none in a series sweep. (Scores: 9-6, 8-4)

* Aug. 2—(Upper bracket series) Second seeded Garrison defeated third seeded CLS two games to none in a series sweep. (Scores: 8-4, 7-4.)

* Aug. 2—(Lower bracket series) Seventh seeded MPs/DES defeated eighth seeded Math two games to one in a three-game series. (Scores: 11-10, 6-16, 12-8.)

* Aug. 8—(Upper bracket series) First seeded DPW/LRC defeated fourth seeded Stewart Marines two games to none in a series sweep. (Scores: 7-6, 15-1.)

* Aug. 8—(Lower bracket championship) Sixth seeded ODIA/AOG defeated seventh seeded MPs/DES two games to one in a three-game series. (Scores: 0-1, 7-1, 8-2.)

* Aug. 9—(Upper bracket championship) Second seeded Garrison defeated first seeded DPW/LRC two games to none in series sweep. (Scores: 7-2, 7-6.)

* Aug. 10—(West Point Softball League championship) Second seeded Garrison defeated sixth seed ODIA/AOG two games to none in a series sweep. (Scores: 13-3, 16-4.)

**SUMMER SOFTBALL CHAMPIONS—Garrison. Upper Bracket Runners-up—DPW/LRC. Lower Bracket Champions—ODIA/AOG. Lower Bracket Runners-up—MPs/DES