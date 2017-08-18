Back to School Traffic Campaign

By Maj. Peter Cruz West Point Provost Marshal

The 2017-2018 school year is right around the corner and the West Point Provost Marshal’s Office would like to remind our garrison and community about school zone speed limits and parking on West Point.

The school year begins at West Point Aug. 28 and 29. A few days before the start of the school year, the West Point Provost Marshal’s Office will begin its “Back to School Traffic Campaign” and increase the presence of military police in the school zone.

During the 2016-2017 school year, the West Point Provost Marshal’s Office issued 29 Armed Forces Traffic Tickets and 34 District Court Violation Notices (DCVN) for traffic violations in our school zones. The fines for violations in a school zone begin at $90 and can go as high as $360 and court costs around $30. Please watch your speed in our school zones. While the prices for the tickets may seem high, they pale in comparison to any injury that could occur.

West Point has a speed limit of 15 miles per hour in our school zones from 6 a.m.-4 p.m. Due to the increase in pedestrian and vehicle traffic around our schools, drivers are reminded to remain alert, refrain from using all electronic communication devices and heed all warning signs when approaching active school zones. Children, parents, teachers and school staff will be driving to the schools, crossing streets, walking to and from the schools and bus stops, and may not be paying full attention to the vehicles on the road.

Parking on West Point: The academic year for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point begins around the same period and during this time, parking becomes the largest issue in the West Point Garrison.

Many areas in and around the central campus area have limited parking and as stated in U.S. Army Garrison West Point Policy #42: West Point Parking Policy, most areas within the central campus area require a Central Parking Area parking pass.

Failure to obtain a CPA pass could result in being issued an Armed Forces Traffic Ticket, a District Court Violation Notice, having the vehicle immobilized with a parking boot or even having the vehicle towed at the owner’s expense. The policy letter can be found on the U.S. Army Garrison West Point website at https://www.westpoint.army.mil/policyletters.html.

CPA parking passes are obtained from the Provost Marshal’s Office by filling out a CPA parking request signed by a lieutenant colonel or GS-12 and returning it to the Provost Marshal’s Office for approval. You can find this form on the U.S. Army Garrison West Point website at https://www.westpoint.army.mil/DES.html.

Everyone is also reminded to be aware that parking lots E and F are reserved for cadets’ vehicles. Vehicles that are parked in the cadet parking lots are required to have a special parking pass which is given to those cadets authorized to drive a vehicle. Failing to have and display the required pass may result in being issued an Armed Forces Traffic Ticket, a District Court Violation Notice, having the vehicle immobilized with a parking boot or even having the vehicle towed at the owner’s expense.

In an effort to help remind the garrison and community, at the start of the school year, the West Point Provost Marshal’s Office will conduct “soft” reminders in the form of verbal and written warnings. As we progress through the end of the first month of the school year, citations will begin to be issued.

With your help through awareness and vigilance, the West Point Provost Marshal’s Office hopes to ensure a safe and secure school year.

Always remember: If you see something or hear something, say something!