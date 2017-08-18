Class of 2021 March Back: New Cadets end one journey, begin another

Story and photos by Michelle Eberhart Assistant Editor

The Class of 2021 completed their 12-mile March Back from Camp Buckner to the U.S. Military Academy Aug. 14. The March Back is the culminating event for the six weeks of Cadet Basic Training, or “Beast,” for the incoming class of West Point’s newest cadets.

In addition to new cadets, USMA leadership, cadet cadre, staff, faculty and alumni, all participate in the annual tradition, celebrating the end of summer training and the beginning of the academic year.

“At the end of the new cadets’ six weeks of Cadet Basic Training, they have a 12-mile ruck, which is the TRADOC standard for the completion of Basic Training,” Class of 2018 Cadet 1st Sgt. Kevin Talty explained. “They do the 12 miles and after that, they’re released and they immediately start the academic year.”

Throughout Cadet Basic Training, Talty acted as a cadet leader who had the opportunity to watch the new cadets’ transition.

“So it’s funny, because at the start, the very first ruck they do is only three miles and it takes them like an hour, and they all think they’re going to die and they all want to quit,” he said. “After that, they get up to around nine miles and they wish they were still doing three. But it is really all just a test of will power. Everyone’s hurting, it sucks for everyone and it really shows how much character you have and how much drive you have to push through to the end.”

In addition to watching the new cadets improve in physical ability, Talty says he’s seen character improvements as well.

“For me when I was a new cadet and for a lot of these new cadets, you learn that it’s not just only about me anymore,” he said. “I think it’s a really hard transition but they are starting to see the bigger picture and not just focusing on themselves.”

Class of 2021 Cadet Chase Lewis already had some experience learning to take care of his battle buddies as an infantryman in the 82nd Airborne Division for two years and a Class of 2020 U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School graduate.

“If I didn’t go the prep school, the transition would have been much more difficult but being a vanguard, being a USMAPS veteran, made it almost seamless,” he explained.

Now Lewis can fulfill a dream.

“I’ve been wanting to come to West Point since I was a little kid,” he explained. “I applied four times to be here and it’s been a long time coming, so I’m happy to be here.”

Not only is Lewis a veteran and USMAPS grad, but he also impressed the leadership, as he was named the “Best New Cadet” during Beast.

“I think it means that I was able to help my battle buddies as much as I could and represent my cadre to the best of my ability,” he said of his G-4 comrades and leadership. “They’re the hardest working cadre out here.”

Class of 2021 Cadet Melissa Czarnogursky is also a prior-enlisted Soldier who served for three and a half years before attending the prep school. She says she enjoyed Cadet Basic Training.

“Beast was great; it was a great opportunity,” she said. “Having been prior service, I’ve been through Basic Training before so, like we say, you can never learn the basics too much. It was a good opportunity to go back over some of those basic skills necessary for Soldiering. It was also good to start that transition into the officer side of the house, as opposed to the enlisted side.”

While Czarnogursky said Beast certainly had challenging days, she looks forward to the academic year.

Like most of the 1217 new cadets, Class of 2021 Cadet Joseph Heindricks came straight from high school as a civilian, and just completed his first-ever Army training.

“It feels really good,” he said of conquering Beast. “I’ve been looking forward to this point and the closer we got, the more time seemed to slow down, you know, seven and a butt days, six and a butt days, and now it’s over, it almost doesn’t feel real yet.”

Heindricks has been reading military history books since childhood, more recently, reading up on West Point and Beast so he would know what to expect. Regardless of how tough he knew it would be, he knew it would be worth it.

“I knew I wanted to serve from a young age so I thought West Point’s the best place to become a leader,” he said.

This week, cadets of all academic years are back at West Point for reorganization week. Classes begin Monday.