Incoming U.S. Corps of Cadets command sgt. maj. assumes duties

Story and photos by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Outgoing Command Sgt. Major Dawn Rippelmeyer presents the United States Corps of Cadets flag to commandant of cadets, Brig. Gen. Steven Gilland Monday in a change of responsibility ceremony at Trophy Point. The flag was then presented to incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Kenny. Outgoing Command Sgt. Major Dawn Rippelmeyer presents the United States Corps of Cadets flag to commandant of cadets, Brig. Gen. Steven Gilland Monday in a change of responsibility ceremony at Trophy Point. The flag was then presented to incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Kenny. U.S. Corps of Cadets Command Sgt. Major Thomas Kenny shares a few remarks Monday at Trophy Point after a change of responsibility ceremony. Kenny replaces Command Sgt. Maj. Dawn Rippelmeyer who is retiring from the Army. U.S. Corps of Cadets Command Sgt. Major Thomas Kenny shares a few remarks Monday at Trophy Point after a change of responsibility ceremony. Kenny replaces Command Sgt. Maj. Dawn Rippelmeyer who is retiring from the Army.

Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Kenny assumed responsibilities as the 24th U.S. Corps of Cadets Command Sgt. Maj. Monday in a ceremony at Trophy Point. Kenny is replacing Command Sgt. Maj. Dawn Rippelmeyer who is retiring from the Army.

Kenny’s former assignments include Command Sgt. Maj. for Area Support Group Kuwait, Third Army, U.S. Army Central, Senior Military Science Instructor New Mexico Military Institute, United States Army Cadet Command Roswell, New Mexico; interim Command Sgt. Maj. for 1st Brigade 1st Infantry Division Fort Riley, Kansas, and recently he was Command Sgt. Maj. for 189th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division West, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.

Kenny’s awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit (1 Oak Leaf Cluster), Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal (3 Oak Leaf Clusters), Iraq Campaign Medal (3 Bronze Service Stars), and he is a recipient of the Draper Armor Leadership Award, the Order of Saint Maurice and the Bronze Medallion of the Order of Saint George.

Kenny’s military education includes United States Army Sergeants Major Academy, Sergeants Major Force Management Course, Pathfinder School, Master Fitness Trainer Course, Belgian Commando Course, and NATO Sharpshooter Course. His civilian education includes an associates degree from Central Texas College, Bachelor of Science degree from Excelsior College and is currently working toward a master’s degree in Leadership and Management from Webster University, a private university located in Webster Groves, Missouri.

“The United States Military Academy has a prestigious history of producing leaders of character dating back to 1802, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to serve as the 24th Command Sergeant Major of the United States Corps of Cadets to continue the history and traditions of this preeminent institution,” Kenny said.

Kenny said that he and his wife Lori traveled by car from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. Although a very long and taxing drive across the country, he appreciated Lori being the trooper she has always been during their 22 years of marriage.

“Lori and I are very excited to join this great team of officers, warrant officers, noncommissioned officers, Department of Defense civilians, community leaders, families and friends who are committed to the ideals of Duty, Honor, Country,” Kenny remarked. “And thanks to Command Sgt. Maj. Rippelmeyer for the first-class and very professional transition.”

Command Sgt. Maj. Dawn Rippelmeyer became the U.S. Corps of Cadets Command Sgt. Maj. April 2015, and is retiring after 30 years in the Army. Rippelmeyer will start school to be a veterinary technician/nurse in Denver, Colorado.

“As the USCC Command Sgt. Maj., I have been unbelievably fortunate to have the opportunity to be a positive influence, not only with the 4,400 cadets here at our rockbound highland home, but also to the incredibly professional, talented, and dedicated staff and faculty,” Rippelmeyer said. “Amongst both these groups are the men and women who will lead the Army, the nation and the world into the future. Stewardship is one of the tenants or obligations of our profession and for each of us as Army professionals. There is no better place to be a steward of our profession, ensuring our continued relevance and unbroken faithful service to the nation than to develop our future leaders.”