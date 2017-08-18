JUST ANNOUNCED

Ninth grade, new students summer boat ride

All incoming freshmen and new students to O’Neill High School, join us for a summer boat ride and meet your new classmates. The event takes place from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday. Boarding for the cruise is at 1:30 p.m.

For more details, contact 938-2092 or 938-3550 for a required permission slip.

Champagne Sunday brunch at the West Point Club

Enjoy a seasonal Sunday bruch from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the West Point Club’s Pierce Room.

The brunch is from Sept. 10-Nov. 12. Reservations are suggested. For details, call 446-5506.

Wanted: certified and experienced personal trainers at the MWR Fitness Center

The MWR Fitness Center is looking for certified and experienced personal trainers who can motivate and inspire clients.

The benefits of working at the MWR Fitness Center include:

• Create your own hours;

• Profitable opportunity.

For more info, please call 845-938-6490