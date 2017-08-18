McCarthy confirmed as under secretary of the Army

By Jalen Brown Army News Service

The U.S. Senate voted unanimously Aug. 1 to confirm former Army Ranger Ryan McCarthy as the next under secretary of the Army.

President Donald J. Trump nominated McCarthy in June for the position. He will succeed Karl Schneider, senior official performing the duties of the under secretary of the Army.

Responsibilities of the under secretary include managing the Army’s budget, business transformation, acquisition modernization and energy-efficiency initiatives.

Background

McCarthy graduated from the Virginia Military Institute. He also earned a master’s in business administration from the University of Maryland.

He served in the 75th Ranger Regiment during the early days of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan.

Early in McCarthy’s career, he worked at the Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation. He later became a staff member at the United States House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

He also served as an assistant to Defense Secretary Robert Gates.

McCarthy joined Lockheed Martin in 2011, where he worked on programs including the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II. He most recently served as the vice president of the sustainment program for the F-35 program.

Confirmation

In his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee on July 12, McCarthy described the Army as “the lynch pin of the U.S. military since 9/11,” despite increasing danger and uncertainty in the world, and a smaller Army force.

McCarthy described the job of under secretary as very challenging. He said that modernizing the Army and maintaining the near-term readiness of the Army under the Budget Control Act will not be an easy task.

“If confirmed, I will prioritize the readiness of the total Army, modernization of capabilities, and care of the force,” McCarthy told the committee.

McCarthy described the Army as a “people organization.”

“If confirmed, I will work tirelessly to develop solutions to address the well-being of the men and women in uniform across the total force, their families, and the civilian workforce,” he said. He referenced the sacrifices made by Soldiers and their families over the past 16 years, “collectively fighting the longest war in the nation’s history.”