OUTSIDE THE GATES

Constitution Island Association events

The Constitution Island Association has the following events scheduled on Constitution Island this summer:

• Aug. 26—Reenactment Day;

• Sept. 23—Family Day.

For more details, contact Hilary Dyson, Constitution Island Association office manager, at 845-265-2501 or visit www.constitutionisland.org.

ArtWalk 2017 in Highland Falls

The Town of Highlands Chamber of Commerce is presenting ArtWalk 2017 along Main Street, in the Village of Highland Falls.

Partnering with Collaborative Concepts, a not-for-profit arts organization that curates art exhibitions, this year’s creation is entitled “Art Across the River” and features the sculptures of 14 local and nationally-recognized artists.

For details about ArtWalk 2017, contact Cindy Modlin, Chamber of Commerce Art Committee member, at tohchamber@gmail.com.

2017 Farmers Market

The West Point-Town of Highlands 2017 Farmers Market opens from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Sunday in Highland Falls.

The market includes many items for purchase including fresh produce, specialty items, books and more.