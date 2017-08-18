Prepare for the eclipse

By the Department of Physics and Nuclear Engineering

There will be an eclipse Aug. 21. The eclipse will begin in our area at 1:23 p.m., eclipse maximum at 2:44 p.m. and end at 4 p.m. For West Point and the surrounding area, it is only a partial eclipse, about 77% totality.

If you want to view the eclipse safely, you have three options:

1. Obtain or build a pinhole viewer.

2. Get a pair of ISO and CE Certified Solar Eclipse glasses. Some may be found online.

3. View the eclipse through a telescope with an appropriate solar-viewing capable filter.

The Department of Physics and Nuclear Engineering will be located on the West Point Plain to share a small number of pinhole viewers. D/PaNE is streaming the eclipse live on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/USMA.PANE.

For more details, visit https://eclipse2017.nasa.gov/.