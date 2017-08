Sesame Street comes to West Point

Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV

Sesame Street Muppets visited West Point Aug. 9-10 for documentary photographs with Army families with children ages 0-6 interacting with the muppet family. (Left) The Jenkins family interacts with Grover at Trophy Point Aug. 9. The Sesame Street photos will be used primarily for the sesamestreetformilitaryfamilies.org.