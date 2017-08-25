Accepted: New cadets morph into plebes during Acceptance Day

Story and photos by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer While there were 1,249 new cadets for the Class of 2021who were a part of Reception Day, or “R-Day,” July 3, 1,217 new cadets successfully completed the grueling six and a half weeks of Cadet Basic Training, or “Beast Barracks,” completing one of many milestones waiting for them in their 47-month cadet experience. These ‘new cadets’ were formally accepted into the U.S. Military Academy Corps of Cadets Aug. 19 during the annual Acceptance Day Parade and will lose their new cadet moniker to be known as plebes, at least for the following year. The first time the new cadets paraded on the Plain was during R-Day when they learned how to salute and march in record time and recited the oath, showing friends and family how quickly they could learn parade formation. Family and friends were out in full force to try and catch a glimpse of their plebe during the review and listening to the order, “New cadets, join your company” brought applause from attendees. Cadets marched in formation into their companies and then marched past the reviewing party, eyes right. The reviewing party included Dean of the Academic Board Brig. Gen. Cindy Jebb, Commandant of Cadets Brig. Gen. Steven Gilland, USCC Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Kenny, USMA Command Sgt. Maj.Timothy Guden and Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr. Peter Cha traveled from San Diego to see his brother Tim become a plebe. “I am feeling proud and so excited to see him become a cadet,” Cha said. Cha’s sister, Jenny, was also proud to see him as they hadn’t seen him since R-Day. “I am feeling honored,” Jenny said. “He was thinking about other colleges but he has always thought about the military, and he has a black belt. He is hoping to have a double major in computer science and Chinese. The next time we will get to see him is at Thanksgiving.” Carolyn Pryor from Long Island said her son was always compassionate about service to his country. “He always had a strong feeling about going into the military,” Pryor explained. “He would have enlisted if he hadn’t been able to get into West Point. He has a cousin that graduated from the Naval Academy, a brother in ROTC and his father was a Marine. We have a strong military background and value West Point’s education standards and training.” Once Acceptance Day was completed, the Class of 2021 spent time with their families, generally at a local hotel or motel for lunch, quiet time and much needed rest. Cadets returned at 7 pm. and returned to their families for the following day before returning to their barracks for a good night’s rest and getting up at 0’dark 30 for formation, breakfast and off to classes.

New cadets from the U.S. Military Academy Class of 2021 were officially accepted into the Corps of Cadets during the Acceptance Day Parade Aug. 19 on the Plain. At the beginning of the ceremony, the new cadets fall into their companies and become plebes just before the start of the academic year. Photo by 2nd Lt. Austin Lachance/PAO

