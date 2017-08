Affirming the academy, military commitment

Commandant of the Corps of Cadets Brig. Gen. Steve W. Gilland delivers a speech and then the Oath of Affirmation to the Class of 2019 Sunday in Arnold Auditorium. The Affirmation ceremony is where cadets commit to the their final two years at the U.S. Military Academy. Photos by Class of 2018 Cadet Alex Werden