Army Football force protection/parking measures for season opener

By Luke Pagan West Point Force Protection Officer

In order to enhance our force protection posture for West Point residents, the Corps of Cadets and the thousands of football fans arriving at West Point to attend the home football game at 6 p.m. Sept. 1 against Fordham, special parking restrictions and force protection measures are being implemented.

Because the pre-game activities take place during a normal work day on West Point, certain parking restrictions must be implemented as noted below:

• Portions of Clinton Field and Doubleday parking lots will be blocked off beginning at midnight, Aug. 31 through Sept. 1.

• The remaining open parking spaces located in Clinton Field and Doubleday parking lots; the Old Tennis Court parking lot and along Kosciusko’s monument will be restricted to only football fans, after 3 p.m. Sept. 1.

In order to accommodate these measures:

• Consistent with the liberal leave policy, and mission requirements, supervisors will grant any employee requesting leave after noon Sept. 1. Leave will have to be requested and approved through normal procedures and policy requirements.

• Supervisors will grant non-mission essential employees administrative leave beginning at 2 p.m. Those employees who are not at work at that time will not be charged leave for the remainder of their normal duty day. Employees who were already on leave status at 2 p.m. will be charged leave.

• Supervisors should allow alternate tours of duty at supervisor or employee’s request for the week of Monday-Sept. 1 (e.g.—let employees work 4-10 hour days, then take Friday off without leave).

• Supervisors should canvas their workforce for any special issues to the planned parking restrictions and then communicate those concerns to the DPTMS Force Protection Office who will work with the Directorate of Intercollegiate Athletics for possible resolutions.

Supervisors will also provide the following information to employees:

• Employees are strongly encouraged to park in K-Lot (MWR Fitness Center lot) or Buffalo Soldier Field hardstand (eastern portion of the lot) and take the regular or the CPA express shuttle bus upon arrival to work on Sept. 1.

• Employees who choose to park in the Central Area parking lots as noted above must move their vehicles no later than 2 p.m. Sept. 1 to K-Lot. Employees who elect to work normal duty hours are granted time to move their vehicles, but must report back for duty.

• The western portion of Buffalo Soldier’s Field parking lot will be blocked off in order to accommodate workforce parking. Employees and visitors to buildings 622 and 626 should park in BSF.

• Handicapped or special accommodations parking in the vicinity of the Central Area will not be affected; parking for those employees throughout the duration of the day is authorized. In addition, organizational or individual reserved parking spaces, which are not handicapped or special accommodations, are not in effect after 2 p.m. Sept. 1.

• Military staff and faculty, particularly those residing on the installation, are strongly encouraged to carpool, walk, shuttle or bicycle to work in order to help reduce potential parking and traffic congestion on game day.

• Beginning at approximately 3 p.m., Stony Lonesome Road will be blocked at the monument just west of the Lusk housing entrance to the Delafield Road intersection. Personnel can still access the Lusk housing area by traveling up Stony Lonesome Road, but will not be able to continue beyond that point. Delafield Road will remain open throughout the day.

Note: After 3 p.m., employees are strongly encouraged, when departing West Point, to use Washington gate in order to ease their departure and not be delayed in football fan traffic attempting to enter Thayer and Stony Gates.

General Information:

• In order to facilitate the assembly of Black Knights Alley, Mills Road will be blocked from the Stony Lonesome intersection to the Howze Place intersection beginning at 1 p.m. Sept. 1. Vehicles may still utilize Howze Place until 3 p.m. when the stadium blocking positions will go into effect.

• Similar to support to previous home football activities, vehicles without an exception pass distributed by the DPTMS Force Protection Office are not permitted entrance through the blocking positions into the stadium area.

• Military Police will patrol the housing areas throughout the day on Sept. 1 and, as always, housing area residents are instructed to notify the Provost Marshal of any suspicious activity or unidentified vehicles remaining in the housing area after completion of the game and related post-game activities.

Game Attendee Information:

• All bags and purses will be searched at the security checkpoint (no backpacks will be permitted into the stadium). No weapons or alcohol are allowed in the stadium.

• RV parking is available at North Dock beginning at noon Aug. 31. All RVs must leave the North Dock area no later than noon Sept. 2.

Remember: If You See Something, Say Something! For more details, contact the West Point Force Protection Office, Luke Pagan, at 938-8859.