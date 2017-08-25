Army Triathlon team hosts annual event

Triathlon: The Army West Point Triathlon Team hosted the 28th annual West Point Triathlon at Camp Buckner Aug. 19-Sunday. Approximately 200 children from ages 4 to 14 raced in the kids’ race Aug. 19 (below) and more than 550 adults raced in the sprint triathlon (right) Sunday.

This year, the race also featured a collegiate division with competitors from across the Northeast Collegiate Triathlon Conference. In addition to planning, organizing and running the race, West Point cadets competed in the event.

Class of 2018 Cadet Teresa Groton took first, and Class of 2020 Cadet Hannah White finished third in the collegiate women’s division while Class of 2020 Cadet Wolfgang Drake took second and Class of 2018 Cadet Remington Ponce-Pore finished third in the men’s collegiate division.

These scores contribute to the team’s conference standings for the year and the race is a qualifier for the USA Triathlon Collegiate National Championships in April.

The race was made possible by the many volunteers to include the race director Capt. John Davis and organizer Lt. Col. Jim Trimble.

In addition, the race was supported by numerous USCC and USMA organizations to include the Cadet Restaurant, DCA Extracurricular Activities, the Cadet Crew team, the Glee club, DES, range operations and USMAPS.