First day of classes at West Point

Department of Behavorial Sciences and Leadership instructor, Maj. Kevin Britt, speaks to cadets assigned to PL 100 (General Psychology for Leaders) during the first day of classes for the 2017-18 academic year Monday. Emphasis of the course is placed on applying the behavioral principles learned to the cadets’ current lives and their functioning as future officers. Photo by 2nd Lt. James Pazdral/DAD