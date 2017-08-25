Late goal lifts Army Soccer over Iona in season opener

By Stephen Waldman Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Women’s Soccer team was able to outlast the weather and Iona en route to a 1-0 shutout victory in the season opener at the newly-christened Malek Stadium at Clinton Field, Aug. 18.

The lone goal of the contest came in the 82nd minute off the foot of junior midfielder Lauryn Westman after a service from Sydney Witham made its way through a cluster of bodies at the top of the Iona box. Westman controlled the ball on the right side of the box before firing her shot past the keeper and inside the left post for the score.

Army controlled play throughout the majority of the contest, keeping the bulk of the play in the attacking half. The first scoring chance of the season came in the 17th minute when Brianna Nicholas had a good look at the net on a feed from Madison McGinn. Westman had one of her many chances in the 36th minute when an angled was handled by the Iona keeper, Tiffany Martinez, who made nine saves on the night.

Rookie Sydney Cassalia was tested right before halftime, making her first-career save in the 43rd minute. She would end up making two saves in the win.

Despite a scoreless first 45 minutes, the Black Knights were in command of the game, outgaining Iona 8-3 in shots and 4-1 in shots on goal.

Army turned up the pressure even more in the second half, taking a 12-2 advantage in shots and 4-0 in corner kicks.

On the match, the Black Knights outshot the Gaels 20-5, including a 10-2 advantage in shots on goal.

Midfielder Morgan Walsh took her shot at goal in the first five minutes of the second half, making her way inside the box before letting go a shot that crept over the crossbar.

That shot was the first of a flurry that pressured Martinez between the pipes, but she was determined to keep the game knotted for the time being with a point-blank save against Kayleigh Stallings.

A corner followed when Clare Shea pushed a header just wide of the target in another quality chance for the Black Knights.

Army highlights and game notes

• Prior to the game, juniors Helen Burleigh, Nikiay Comer, Samantha Sullenger, Brooke Richardson, Lauryn Westman, Megan Gagnon, Kayleigh Stallings, Sydney Witham and Sarah Chamberlin affirmed their commitments to the U.S. Military Academy.

• This was the first time since 2013 that Army has won its season-opener at home with a shutout when it topped Fairfield, 1-0.

• Westman and Witham both recorded the first points of their career as Westman scored and Witham collected the helper.

• Brianna Nicholas and Westman each fired a game-high five shots.

• Plebe Sydney Cassalia posted a strong career debut, earning her the shutout victory on a two-save performance.

• Cassalia became the first plebe to record a shutout victory in her collegiate debut since Devon Collins accomplished the feat in 2004.

• The Black Knights improved to 13-11-1 in the all-time series with the Gaels.

How it happened

