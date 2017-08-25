Superintendent’s Convocation: Winning in everything we do

Story by Maj. Ireka Sanders USMA Public Affairs Office

Cadets, staff and faculty were awarded for their academic, military and physical accomplishments during the 2016-17 academic year at the Superintendent's Convocation, Aug. 18. Photo by Anthony Battista/DPTMS/VIOS

“The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and think critically. But what we must remember is intelligence is not enough, intelligence plus character, that is the true goal of education.”—Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr., U.S. Military Academy at West Point superintendent, honored staff, faculty and cadets for their academic, military and physical accomplishments during the 2016-17 school year at an awards convocation in Eisenhower Hall, Aug.18.

“We talk about building and fostering a culture of excellence and winning in everything we do,” Caslen said. “It means we don’t settle for mediocrity, but rather, we continually strive to be the best. And that’s what these awards represent.”

Some faculty members received academic promotions for their achievements in teaching, cadet development, faculty development, scholarship and service. Others became senior members of the staff after completing six plus years of academic excellence and service.

Faculty members were recognized for achieving the title of associate professor and professor. A six to 12 year endeavor encompassing years of excellence in teaching, scholarship and service.

“The faculty’s accomplishments and continual quest for excellence is fueled by the motivation of the cadets they teach and the desire to prepare them for the sacred duty they will take on when they graduate—leading America’s sons and daughters around the globe as Army officers,” said Caslen.

The Dean of the Academic Board Brig. Gen. Cindy Jebb also recognized the academic accomplishments of the faculty as she joined the superintendent in acknowledging newly arriving professors and those professors selected to serve as long-term members of the academy.

“We will always have the intellectual advantage on the battlefield necessary to win,” Jebb said. “This advantage is a result of West Point’s broad liberal education together with the military and physical programs grounded in the deliberate and intentional development of character.”

More than 800 cadets received acknowledgements for excellence in academics, athletics and military performance during the convocation. Members of the swim team and the tennis team received NCAA Public Recognition Awards. Other cadets were also honored for excellence and achievements in their respective craft.

“The accomplishments of our cadets, both here and when they graduate, are a direct reflection of the dedication and commitment to excellence by our outstanding faculty,” Caslen said. “The success of our Army is largely dependent on our continued competitive advantage in the intellectual domain. This competitive advantage isn’t gained through the teaching of specific vocational skills, but rather, ensuring that our future leaders know how to think about problems and strategize possible solutions when confronted with unseen challenges.”

The convocation comes after a vigorous summer of training, summer school, professional development abroad, research and preparations for the academic year. All of the facets that make the U.S. Army Military Academy at West Point a pre-eminent institution of learning.

“This culture of winning is essential to making us an academy in its truest form where cadets, staff and faculty together learn, grow and pursue excellence all for the purpose expressed in our mission,” Jebb said.

The guest speaker for the convocation was Dr. Fareed Zakaria, columnist for the Washington Post, a contributing editor at the Atlantic magazine and a New York Times bestselling author.

Zakaria shared his thoughts on the necessity of cultivating creative, critical thinking and communications skills, as well as fostering a love of lifelong learning in future generations.