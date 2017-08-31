AIAD yields surprising insights for cadets, helps veterans

By Class of 2018 Cadet James Comer

Washington Post columnist Fareed Zakaria recently addressed West Point cadets and faculty about the importance of a broad liberal education. Days earlier, six cadets returned from their culminating summer term event, a 10-day academic immersion experience centered on design thinking.

Dubbed “Operationalizing Creativity,” this academic individual advanced development opportunity aimed to move cadets closer to the West Point Leader Development System outcome and Academic Program Goal that graduates “think critically and creatively.” In order to do this, the team engaged a variety of academics, industry partners and other professionals across New York City.

The cadet team consisted of three women and three men, evenly distributed across the three upper classes and each representing a different academic discipline from both humanities and STEM. Though having not previously worked together, they quickly coalesced into a powerful, creative problem-solving engine.

Design thinking is an approach to creative problem-solving that is sometimes referred to as “human-centered design.” It allows one to take a complex challenge and to apply a deliberate process: empathize, define, idea, prototype and test. A design process is iterative, and empathy is key.

With roots in the mechanical engineering design process, the team employed a version of the process that was taught most recently at Stanford University’s Hasso Plattner Institute of Design, better known as the Stanford d.school.

Partnering with faculty from the Parsons School of Design in New York City and co-founders of the creative consultancy Foossa, Lee-Sean Huang and David Colby Reed, the cadets first completed a two-day “Introduction to Design” course before taking their new knowledge and skills on the road to NYC.

Throughout the week in NYC, two graduate students from the Parsons School of Design, Dani Sanchez and Lauren Atkins, served as “design mentors” for the cadets and helped guide them through the design process. The first few days were spent at West Point getting familiar with design thinking.

On day one of the introductory course, the cadets were joined by a host of others from the West Point community, including faculty from several departments, USMA Library staff, West Point Band members, and others for a three-hour workshop during which participants were able to experience the entire design process in a short time.

The cadet team, alongside a few officers from the Department of Military Instruction continued through the two-day exercise as they tackled a challenge from Lt. Col. Mark Ray, deputy military athletic director, Office of the Directorate of Intercollegiate Athletics. Their ability to work as a team on a complex problem was impressive, given that they had only joined forces during the previous 24 hours.

Lt. Col. Harry Jones, Department of English and Philosophy, led the expedition from the basement of Thayer to downtown Manhattan, keeping observant eyes open to deliberate design every step of the way. As a way to highlight both the importance and power of observation, Staff Sgt. Torin Olsen of the West Point Band, led a photography workshop to close out the West Point portion of the trip. Throughout the entire experience, human-centered study with an emphasis on empathy, depth of understanding, active listening, asking powerful questions and making meaningful connections yielded lessons not often taught in formal classes.

After delivering recommendations to ODIA, the team met with Venkat Motupalli, USMA Class of ‘05 and chief information officer for the New York City Department of Veterans Services. Motupalli brought two current DVS challenges for the group, both centered on helping veterans transition to NYC.

These challenges provided a real world way to test out the design process. Over the next week, the cadet team worked the challenge, getting professional assistance along the way from several design firms and engaging a variety of other organizations throughout Manhattan. Design partners included Foossa, frog, Sub Rosa, and SY Partners, as well as faculty and graduate students from the Parsons School of Design. Each generously explained their variant of the design process and provided workshops around specific areas of competence.

Going deeper on applied empathy and ecosystemic thinking with Sub Rosa CEO Michael Ventura and learning about service blueprints and journey mapping from frog’s executive director of frogCamp Turi McKinley helped cadets further sharpen and apply their design skills. Spending time with Nucleus Strategy CEO Elizabeth Talerman thinking about the power of identity and the values that define persons and organizations, and hearing about “people first” from Claude Silver, chief heart officer for Vayner Media, or reflecting on individual team member “superpowers” with SY Partners, served to further help cadets see beyond the obvious, especially during the “empathize” phase of the process. The very idea that empathy has a role in creative problem-solving was strange to some.

Class of 2019 Cadet Dillon Biggs admitted, “At first, I was extremely skeptical of the idea that empathy had any place in problem-solving. However, this trip showed me that empathy is not just a nice idea but a real skill that can yield powerful insights.”

Similarly, there was some doubt that qualitative research methods were even legitimate, though by the end of the experience it became clear, as one cadet stated, “… that one might gain powerful insights by simply listening to others tell their stories.” In other words, as one prominent qualitative researcher is fond of saying, “stories are data too.”

In the interest of exercising empathy around veteran transition experiences, the team also spent time with a variety of veterans, officers and enlisted, some who transitioned in the past two years, and others who transitioned nearly a decade ago. The team visited USMA Class of ‘04 grads Sarah Travaglio and Laura Keenan at LinkedIn’s offices to hear their own transition stories. They also spent time with a variety of graduates with the West Point Society of New York. Society president Rich Parke, USMA Class of ‘84, graciously hosted the cadets and facilitated time with society members.

Design thinking involves broadly interrogating both the problem and solution. The personal interactions with a variety of veterans were key to better understanding the experience, fears, concerns, and desires of veterans in transition. This takes patience and a good deal of comfort with ambiguity.

Class of 2018 and Thayer Honor Program member Cadet Katy Dula remarked, “I learned to be much more comfortable with ambiguity while attempting to make progress on complex problems.”

It is precisely this patience that sets the conditions for the best insights.

And the insights gained here allowed cadets to reframe the challenge to address the needs they were hearing first-hand. Before narrowly defining a problem, a team takes a wide view and looks at a challenge from many angles. Studying individuals affected at every level provides observations invisible to mass quantitative research methods. Designers call this ethnographic research, where empathy is critical, and this component of the process is a central feature of human-centered design. This is what the cadets did before beginning to think about ways to address the challenges.

After their initial investigation, sticky-note covered walls helped the team make sense of their observations. Grinding through the multi-colored slips of paper yielded insights which rolled together into areas of opportunity, and eventually baked into ideas. Rapid prototypes helped firm up ideas and separate the chaff. Lots of tries failed. Insights gained from each failure deepened the project’s value. Class of 2020 Cadet Tim Schmitt reflected, “Through this experience, particularly during brainstorming sessions, I witnessed the power of suspension of judgment to unlock potential solutions to difficult problems. I saw that you have to have a lot of ideas—including the bad ones—if you want to get to the best ideas.”

Empathy, suspension of judgment, broad ideation, and low cost prototyping reinforced the whole process. Design demands a thorough understanding of the problem, looking for the clients’ true needs behind their expressed needs. The empathic research yields insights about unseen needs, and the unseen needs help reframe the problem, hopefully to better capture the irreducibly complex nature of so many human problems. Since design reframes problems, the final solution might not match initial expectations, but good design addresses the issues that are actually there.

The week culminated with the group pitching their ideas to the NYC Department of Veterans Services commissioner and retired Brig. Gen. Loree Sutton. Without hesitation, she remarked that their insights and ideas were “incredibly useful,” and that several of them would be either explored further or implemented immediately. She also invited the cadet team back in a few months to observe and discuss progress.

Cadets found the experience valuable for a variety of personal reasons. Class of 2020 Cadet Delaney Marbach said, “This unique experience was eye opening for me. Through dialogue around creativity and identity, I discovered a lot about myself and what I aspire to be. I came to learn that helping people and taking chances are two ideas that I will live by.”

And for Class of 2019 and Thayer Honor Program member Cadet Amy Yang, “The experience highlighted the value of patience and active listening as keys to the most substantive and fruitful dialogue.”

When complexity meets complexity, ordinary problem solving gets stuck. Design embraces complexity, finding surprising areas of opportunity. Large organizations can find a lot of potential in design tools. A liberal education gives a good base for problem solving, and the process of design thinking sets up a structure on that base. If the Army demands mental agility, adaptability, and resiliency from its leaders, then let’s make design a part of our toolbox.