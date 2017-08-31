Army Volleyball blanks Hartford in tournament finale

By Ally Kiern Army Athletic Communications

Senior middle blocker Rachel Gearon celebrates with teammates after a point during Army West Point’s three-set sweep of Hartford Aug. 26 at Gillis Field House. During the Army Invitational, the Black Knights finished 2-1, including a three-set win against St. Francis Brooklyn and a five-set loss to Central Michigan. Photo Provided by Army Athletic Communications Senior middle blocker Rachel Gearon celebrates with teammates after a point during Army West Point’s three-set sweep of Hartford Aug. 26 at Gillis Field House. During the Army Invitational, the Black Knights finished 2-1, including a three-set win against St. Francis Brooklyn and a five-set loss to Central Michigan. Photo Provided by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Volleyball team completed the weekend with a 3-0 victory over Hartford Aug. 26 at Gillis Field House. The Black Knights improved to 2-1 on the year after the win.

Army highlights and match notes

• Army was led by Amber Clay who notched a double-double with 10 kills and 15 digs. Nikki Lum recorded her second double-double of the day on 23 assists and 13 digs.

• Rachel Gearon (14) and Jaden Pickell (10) added double-digit kill performances. Courtney Horace added five kills and Vanessa Wesley had three.

• Haven Bethune added 15 assists and Ana Oglivie recorded 15 digs.

• Army held a 47-23 advantage in kills over the Hawks and a .214 lead in hitting percentage and 59-36 in digs.

How it happened

• The Black Knights and Hawks fought a back-and-forth battle in the first set as Army started to pull away with a 5-2 streak to lead 21-13.

• Hartford called timeout, but Hannah Presley came off the bench for the Black Knights and aided in a pair of points. The Hawks held off Army with two points, but a kill from Horace put the set out of reach (25-17).

• The second set mimicked the action in the previous one. Hartford gained momentum with a slew of service errors, but back-to-back kills by Clay, a kill from Gearon then a block by Pickell and Gearon excelled the Black Knights’ ahead 19-12.

• Hartford held Army at set point for three plays before the Black Knights secured the second set on a Hawks service error.

• The third stanza was powered by Gearon who posted eight kills in the final set alone.

• Army trailed Hartford 16-19 before three Gearon kills and one from Wesley tied up the game at 20-all.

• Gearon notched two more kills before Pickell and Wesley secured the match with a block to win 25-22.

Turning point

• The Black Knights’ 47-27 kill advantage gave them the edge in tonight’s match.

All-Tournament team

• Carey Paige, CMU *MVP

• Jordan Bueter, CMU

• Grace Butler, CMU

• Nikki Lum, Army

• Jaden Pickell, Army

• Aleksandra Gligoric, SFBK

• Abby Nash, Hartford

Results

• St. Francis Brooklyn vs. Central Michigan—CMU 3, SFBK 0.

• Central Michigan vs. Hartford—CMU 3, Hartford 1.

• Army vs. St. Francis Brooklyn—Army 3, SFBK 0.

• Army vs. Central Michigan—CMU 3, Army 2.

• Hartford vs. St. Francis Brooklyn SFBK 3, Hartford 0.

• Army vs. Hartford—Army 3, Hartford 0.

Up next

• The Black Knights will take on Air Force, the Citadel and Georgetown Friday and Saturday at the Pentagon Invitational in Washington D.C.