Army Volleyball blanks Hartford in tournament finale
The Army West Point Volleyball team completed the weekend with a 3-0 victory over Hartford Aug. 26 at Gillis Field House. The Black Knights improved to 2-1 on the year after the win.
Army highlights and match notes
• Army was led by Amber Clay who notched a double-double with 10 kills and 15 digs. Nikki Lum recorded her second double-double of the day on 23 assists and 13 digs.
• Rachel Gearon (14) and Jaden Pickell (10) added double-digit kill performances. Courtney Horace added five kills and Vanessa Wesley had three.
• Haven Bethune added 15 assists and Ana Oglivie recorded 15 digs.
• Army held a 47-23 advantage in kills over the Hawks and a .214 lead in hitting percentage and 59-36 in digs.
How it happened
• The Black Knights and Hawks fought a back-and-forth battle in the first set as Army started to pull away with a 5-2 streak to lead 21-13.
• Hartford called timeout, but Hannah Presley came off the bench for the Black Knights and aided in a pair of points. The Hawks held off Army with two points, but a kill from Horace put the set out of reach (25-17).
• The second set mimicked the action in the previous one. Hartford gained momentum with a slew of service errors, but back-to-back kills by Clay, a kill from Gearon then a block by Pickell and Gearon excelled the Black Knights’ ahead 19-12.
• Hartford held Army at set point for three plays before the Black Knights secured the second set on a Hawks service error.
• The third stanza was powered by Gearon who posted eight kills in the final set alone.
• Army trailed Hartford 16-19 before three Gearon kills and one from Wesley tied up the game at 20-all.
• Gearon notched two more kills before Pickell and Wesley secured the match with a block to win 25-22.
Turning point
• The Black Knights’ 47-27 kill advantage gave them the edge in tonight’s match.
All-Tournament team
• Carey Paige, CMU *MVP
• Jordan Bueter, CMU
• Grace Butler, CMU
• Nikki Lum, Army
• Jaden Pickell, Army
• Aleksandra Gligoric, SFBK
• Abby Nash, Hartford
Results
• St. Francis Brooklyn vs. Central Michigan—CMU 3, SFBK 0.
• Central Michigan vs. Hartford—CMU 3, Hartford 1.
• Army vs. St. Francis Brooklyn—Army 3, SFBK 0.
• Army vs. Central Michigan—CMU 3, Army 2.
• Hartford vs. St. Francis Brooklyn SFBK 3, Hartford 0.
• Army vs. Hartford—Army 3, Hartford 0.
Up next
• The Black Knights will take on Air Force, the Citadel and Georgetown Friday and Saturday at the Pentagon Invitational in Washington D.C.