Class of 2018: Ring Weekend; Putting a Ring on It

Story and photos by Michelle Eberhart Assistant Editor

The U.S. Military Academy Class of 2018 receives its class rings during the Ring Ceremony at Trophy Point, Aug. 25. On Aug. 26, firstie cadets and their families participated in the Ring Banquet at Washington Hall. Photo by 2nd Lt. Austin Lachance/PAO The U.S. Military Academy Class of 2018 receives its class rings during the Ring Ceremony at Trophy Point, Aug. 25. On Aug. 26, firstie cadets and their families participated in the Ring Banquet at Washington Hall. Photo by 2nd Lt. Austin Lachance/PAO A tradition that started in 1835, West Point was actually the first academic institution to wear class rings and since then, every class except for *two have joined the Long Gray Line in that custom. A tradition that started in 1835, West Point was actually the first academic institution to wear class rings and since then, every class except for *two have joined the Long Gray Line in that custom. Members of the Class of 2018 smile with their rings during the Ring Ceremony, Aug. 25 at Trophy Point. Members of the Class of 2018 smile with their rings during the Ring Ceremony, Aug. 25 at Trophy Point.

The U.S. Military Academy Class of 2018 cadets were finally able to put the long-awaited class rings on their fingers during their Ring Ceremony, Aug. 25 at Trophy Point. A tradition that started in 1835, West Point was actually the first academic institution to wear class rings and since then, every class except for *two have joined the Long Gray Line in that custom.

Ring Weekend is the first of many benchmarks throughout the firstie (senior) year experience leading up to graduation in May.

Commandant of Cadets, Brig. Gen. Steve Gilland, identified the importance of the rings.

“Those little boxes hold more than just pressed gold and cut stones. Your rings mean much more than just a piece of jewelry or an accessory, it has a connection to the Corps,” Gilland said. “Each ring represents your commitment to your class, With Strength We Lead.”

Gilland also went on to commemorate the life of fallen Class of 2018 Cadet Mitchell Winey, who passed away in a training accident last June at Fort Hood, Texas. His family attended Ring Weekend as honorary guests.

More than just a connection to the Class of 2018, Gilland explained that 41 graduates donated their rings to be melded into this class’ rings, solidifying their relationship to the Long Gray Line.

“This ring identifies you not only as a West Point graduate, but as a person who has bonds to young and old grads that run deep, and a bond that no one can take from you,” he said. “It also identifies you as a standard bearer. A standard bearer of our values Duty, Honor, Country. It states that you are committed to these values, a commitment you are expected to exemplify through your lifetime.”

As the ceremony came to a close, jewelry boxes were handed to each member of the Class of 2018, who held them with anticipation until they were finally given the “OK” to open them.

“It feels amazing,” Cadet April Martinez said of the day. “I‘ve been waiting such a long time. I had a really long journey, I enlisted in 2011, I went to prep school, and I didn’t think this day would come. It’s a great feeling.”

To Martinez, the ring symbolizes more than just “A crass mass of brass and glass.”

“This solidifies the commitment that we all made to the army. When we had the affirmation ceremony as cows (sophomores), we raised our right hands and said that we’re committed to the Army, but I think that this just brings it all together,” she said.

Cadet Turner Shaw agreed.

“This is a big milestone for all of us,” he said about himself and his classmates. “We are finally getting to the point where we are going to be a part of the Long Gray Line. I still have to earn the ring, but it’s good to have it on my finger.”

Other cadets made sure to connect their rings in a special way to past West Point grads.

“The ring ceremony means a lot to me,” Cadet Maria Kruegler stated. “My mother was a graduate from the Class of 1981 and I got a ring just like hers with the black onyx and it means the world.”

And some cadets included others in their special day. Cadet Trevor Woods bought his mom a ruby pendant that he was able to give to her at the end of the ring ceremony.

“Ruby is my birth stone and I just wanted to thank her for supporting me and loving me and all that and helping me through West Point,” he explained.

His mom was elated.

“It was honestly the biggest surprise I’ve ever received from him,” Elaine Woods said. “Usually, I know certain things, being a mom you have that sixth sense and you know what’s going on, but I started crying. I was shocked, and I’m overjoyed. It means so much to me because I realize how much West Point means to my son.”

Following the Ring Ceremony, cadets and their families were able to spend some much needed time with one another at the Ring Banquet, Aug. 26 at Washington Hall at West Point.

(Editor’s Note: *The Class of 1836 did not wear rings and the Class of 1869 opted for cuff links.)