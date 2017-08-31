Courage: Gen. Benjamin O. Davis Jr.: Cadet Monaus’ speech as presented at the Davis Barracks Ribbon Cutting

Speech by Class of 2018 Cadet Netteange Monaus

Class of 2018 Netteange Monaus speaks to the crowd during her speech honoring Gen. Benjamin O. Davis Jr., at the Davis Barracks Ribbon Cutting Aug. 18 at West Point. Photo by Anthony Battista/DPTMS VIOS Class of 2018 Netteange Monaus speaks to the crowd during her speech honoring Gen. Benjamin O. Davis Jr., at the Davis Barracks Ribbon Cutting Aug. 18 at West Point. Photo by Anthony Battista/DPTMS VIOS

Courage is the strength to believe in who we are and then take action in summoning the best in ourselves in order to help others. Courage is the first word that comes to my mind when I think about the incredible life of Gen. Benjamin O. Davis Jr. Attending West Point and joining a military not yet integrated, are no small feats. However, Gen. Davis had a dream, and he chose to set off on the path that would get him to that dream and change the course of many lives after him.

It was by strength and grit that Gen. Davis could survive such a time as the years he spent at West Point. Shunned for all four years, he still worked his way to graduate and became a commissioned officer of the United States military. This is because when there is a dream worth fighting for, nothing can stand in the way.

Gen. Davis exemplifies the core values of Duty, Honor and Country. He showed his devotion to his duty by conquering four trying years at the Academy.

From my experience, it is the people that I have met at this academy, both classmates and instructors, who have inspired me to dig deeper and see the good that will result from my labors.

I cannot imagine how this 47-month experience would have been if there was just silence, no one who valued the dreams I had or encouraged me through my struggles—and yet, this is what Gen. Davis did. He worked steadfastly until he graduated top one-third in his class.

Then, he continued on his military service beginning in the all-black division of the 24th Infantry Regiment and reaching new heights as commander of the Tuskegee Airmen, the Red Tails.

When they spurned him at West Point or rejected him in the Army Air Corps or banned him from the officers’ club at Fort Benning or when he faced the unfair criticisms thrown at the Tuskegee Airmen, he defended himself and his men by pouring all the more heart and soul in his duties, saying that he and his men “would go through any ordeal to show their worth.”

He showed honor by continuously fulfilling his service during a heated time of race relations in America.

Of his time at West Point, he said “living as a prisoner in solitary confinement for four years had not destroyed my personality, nor poisoned my attitude toward other people.”

Davis’ perseverance revealed to the world that the human spirit does not break easily. This man, filled with passion and commitment, inspired change by breaking through color barriers and helping with the integration of the Air Force—constantly choosing what is right, when quitting would have been the easier option.

Every day, Gen. Davis put on the uniform, he showed his love for his country. He chose to fight for a country, where not everyone respected him. He chose to love a country, which still needed to learn to love and value all its citizens. Ultimately, he chose to commit his life to the country that fights for freedom and as evident in its history, constantly strives to grow and become better.

I imagine Gen. Davis walked the paths of West Point, to and from his class and room, not thinking that one day he will become a general.

However, every time he drove on, staying true to forging his own destiny (and not what others expected him to do) he set himself apart. He did not let his circumstances poison his view on the human race, but rather, with every action chose to rise above his circumstances.

He led a life of service, seeking out the inherent goodness of man and not losing faith because of their blemishes. That is the making of our great heroes, and this is why he is honored at West Point today.

What made Gen. Davis a leader was his ability to be different and to succeed in stressful and trying times. Those of stronger nature, like Gen. Davis, take the insults and the snubs and the disbelief, and turn them into fuel that drives them forward, shaping a leader who is not afraid to stand independently. By daring to live dangerously, he brought about the positive change he believed in and left a message for all to have the courage to do the same.

In our America today, we value diversity as a strength and not a weakness. As leaders, we must all embrace and celebrate those who are willing to think innovatively and those who ignite a fire on injustices. It is because of these strong-willed trail blazers that anything that is good is able to be accomplished. By fostering an environment that welcomes diversity, we are playing our necessary part in directing toward the brighter future and destiny of this amazing country.

We honor Gen. Benjamin O. Davis here today because his character is compiled of all these ideals and those that West Point desires each cadet to embody.

Yes, he was the fourth African American to graduate West Point and the first of the 20th century. It is because of these history-changing first African-Americans that many others were able to follow after their footsteps. Even more so, we honor him today for his inspiring career of military service and his devotion to showing that all people have value.

To me, Gen. Davis stands as one of the heroes that are a result of someone who aligned himself with our highest principles of Duty, Honor and Country and found a call to action to be courageous in every endeavor. It is ordinary people that make courageous choices who become heroes.

West Point tributes Gen. Benjamin O. Davis Jr. by naming this ninth barracks after him. I am incredibly proud to be part of an institution that decided to come together and give credit and respect to one who it is due.

Forever will Gen. Davis’ name be known and engraved in history, motivating others to live a courageous life, as he did.