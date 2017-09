Epps’ leads Army in OT thriller

Photo Provided by Army Athletic Communications

Teammates of sophomore forward Rex Epps celebrate after he tallied the game-winner with 43 seconds remaining to hand Army West Point Men’s Soccer a 1-0 overtime victory over San Diego State Aug. 25 at Malek Stadium at Clinton Field. The Black Knights are now 1-0 and 4-1-1 in season openers over the last six years.