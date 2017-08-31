German exchange

The U.S. Military Academy was proud to receive nine German exchange students Aug. 14 to take part in the West Point Academic Foreign Exchange Program. These students, who will study at West Point throughout the first semester, represent the Universität der Bundeswehr München (UniBwM), and the Helmut-Schmidt-Universität – Universität der Bundeswehr Hamburg (UniBwH/HSU). Both universities are degree-producing and commissioning sources for the German officer educational system. This exchange builds on the continuing German-American relationship, which included visits by the dean to Hamburg in February 2017, and a visit by the superintendent to Munich in March 2017. The exchange students are sponsored by cadets who have already taken part in USMA immersion programs, such as AIAD and SAP, and in many cases have already built relationships with their counterparts. This exchange will contribute to increased international and cultural awareness among all cadets, and lay the groundwork for future reciprocal engagement and continued development of this important NATO partner relationship.