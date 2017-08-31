Out of the Darkness

The West Point Garrison and community, in cooperation with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP,) will host the fourth annual “Out of the Darkness” Walk at 10 a.m. Sept. 16 to increase suicide awareness and prevention.

AFSP is the leader in the fight against suicide, funding research, creating educational programs, advocating for public policy and supporting survivors of suicide loss. Every year, suicide claims more lives than war, murder and natural disasters combined. Yet, suicide prevention doesn’t get anywhere near the funding given to other leading causes of death.

These community walks provide an opportunity to raise awareness, remember loved ones and change the conversation about mental health to prevent this tragic loss of life. movement.

The walk route begins and ends at Daly Field across from Trophy Point. At the conclusion of the walk, participants will have the opportunity to talk about their experiences and share memories of loved ones.

Participants are encouraged to establish their own teams in memory of loved ones, wear commemorative t-shirts, bring pictures and share their story.