Rededicating Daly Field

Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV

A rededication ceremony of Daly Field included members of Col. Charles D. Daly’s (USMA Class of 1905) family in attendence that celebrated the improvements of Daly Field with three benches that were relocated and the installation of a new turf field, Aug. 17. The ribbon cutting party (from left to right) included Col. Nicholas Gist, Department of Physical Education director; Todd Browne, president of Association of Graduates; retired Col. John Daly, grandson of Charles Daly; Brig. Gen. Steven Gilland, commandant of cadets and USMA Class of 1990; Class of 2018 Cadet Henry Guerra, bridage physical development officer; retired Lt. Col. Paul Sellick and Chris Sellick, cousins of Charles Daly.