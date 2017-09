Remembering a fallen cadet, Mitchell Winey

“Mitch Winey was my best friend and after I ordered my ring I realized that I had coincidentally chosen his birth stone as the center piece and mine as the stone dividers. I got both our names inscribed on the inside and I got a pendant and battle ring for his mom and dad respectively.”

– Cadet Zain Shaikh said, who stands with Mitchell Winey’s family during the Ring Ceremony, Aug. 25.