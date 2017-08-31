Robotics Research Center ribbon cutting opens center

Story by the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science

The brand new U.S. Military Academy Robotics Research Center had its ribbon cutting, Aug. 25. (From left to right) The director of the Robotics Reseach Center, Lt. Col. Christopher Korpela; the Army's chief roboticist, Robert Sadowski; Dean of the Academic Board, Brig. Gen. Cindy Jebb; and Electrical Engineering and Computer Science head, Col. Barry Shoop cut the ribbon. The center supports margin-of-excellence educational, scholarship and extracurricular activities focused on autonomous systems to educate and inspire leaders of character who are prepared to think critically, innovate and apply robotic systems in the U.S. Army. Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PV

Brig. Gen. Cindy Jebb, West Point’s Dean of the Academic Board, presided over the ribbon cutting and official opening of the Robotics Research Center (RRC) on Aug. 25.

“It was an honor taking part in today’s ribbon cutting ceremony for the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science’s Robotics Research Center,” Jebb said. “The center will facilitate interdisciplinary cooperation and focus Academy-wide research efforts related to robotic systems. This will help prepare our graduates to be leaders in robotics, which is becoming increasingly important for the Army.”

Also participating in the ceremony was Dr. Robert Sadowski, the Army’s chief roboticist, and former Electrical Engineering Program director. Sadowski discussed the Department of Defense’s Third Offset Strategy, which seeks to achieve overmatch against peer adversaries through robotics and system autonomy, machine learning and man-unmanned teaming.

“Autonomous convoys will allow Soldiers to focus on security rather than vehicle operation on long logistical routes,” Sadowski explained. “In a future characterized by technological peer competitors, innovation will be increasingly important.”

Col. Barry Shoop, EECS department head, discussed the impact of robotics on society and that many say we are entering a “second machine age.” Shoop said, “While we have been engaged in research and development of robots for decades, I would argue that we are now at a tipping point, not just in the development and adoption of robotic and autonomous vehicles, but in a potential change in warfare itself.”

Not just the technology associated with autonomous systems, Shoop continued.

“We need to consider the ethics, psychology, legal, policy and ultimately force structure, manning, education and training, and employment issues associated with the integration of robotics into our Army,” he added.

Lt. Col. Christopher Korpela, the inaugural director of the Robotics Research Center, highlighted the interdisciplinary nature of robotics and the ongoing collaborations among many departments at West Point.

“Collaboration with the Department of English and Philosophy led to an interdisciplinary block of instruction in which cadets were required to develop a program that would guide a simulated autonomous weapons system to act in accordance with moral reasoning required by Just War Theory. The collaboration resulted in receiving the 2016 Apgar Award,” Korpela said.

Projects with Departments of Civil and Mechanical Engineering, History and Behavioral Sciences and Leadership among others aim “to add value to the Army with our intellectual capital, research and thought.”