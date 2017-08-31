West Point celebrates WED, 19th amendment

Story and photo by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

West Point observed Women’s Equality Day with a luncheon at the West Point Club Aug. 23 with guest speaker Maj. Gen. Laurie Hummel—a U.S. Military Academy 1982 graduate, who was part of the third graduating class of women at West Point. Hummel’s speech touched on the 72-year history of women fighting for equal rights and the right to vote and growing up, and going to school in a small rural town.

“This is the commemoration of the 97th anniversary of the adoption of the 19th amendment that prohibited the U.S. Government from denying women the right to vote,” Hummel stated.

The Wyoming Territory was the first state to grant voting rights to women in 1869 and most states ratified the 19th amendment in 1919-1920, with Tennessee tipping the scales for ratification. It took about 65 years for the remaining 12 states to ratify the amendment.

“Mississippi ratified the 19th amendment, wait for it, March 22, 1984,” Hummel said. “Really Mississippi, really?”

“My grandmothers both told me their stories of the pride they had to be able to cast their first vote along with their brothers,” Hummel said. “I have a photo of one of my grandmothers standing in front of a fireplace when she went to vote, and she looked proud and a little defiant.”

Hummel described what it was like growing up in a small rural town in Appalachia and how women were thought of still, even during the 20th century.

“So, here I am in (grade) school where girls had to wear dresses every single day,” Hummel began. “At this school, all the school crossing guards were boys, and this was a good job. They could blow their whistles and, as we were told, boys were the protectors. Girls got to clean the chalkboard and erasers because cleaning things was a girl’s job. At recess time, we had an asphalt slab which was divided up for boys and girls and they gave the boys all the kick balls. They gave the girls jump ropes.”

Title IX promised equal education and became law during Hummel’s junior year in high school, but putting that in action took a little longer. Now, not only did the boys have kick balls, they also had baseballs and basketballs. Girls didn’t have that choice; girls learned cheerleading.

“By the time we went to high school, boys attended industrial arts and they were taught all sorts of cool and useful things like how to wire an electric lamp, to build furniture and change a tire,” Hummel explained. “Meanwhile, girls learned to sort laundry, how to select a flattering outfit and practiced pouring tea and diapering plastic babies. Thankfully, the environment at home was exactly the opposite. Whatever interested my sister and me was nurtured, celebrated and encouraged.”

Hummel said that although there wasn’t any one action or inaction or sway that, by itself, was terribly harmful to women, the message was clear, consistent and unrelenting.

“The messages were for the females of us, and the message was that the set of choices was greatly restricted and expectations was very low,” Hummel said. “So, few of us, if any, would be accepted to the “A” team. As a group, we got that message and many young women under performed. Even today, language still exits that diminish women. How many of you have heard a conversation that went something like this; ‘I was talking to a female Soldier the other day and she said it is going to rain.’ Why can’t it be just ‘Soldier?’ The message is that we have male officers and then we have the other officers. We are reinforcing to the listener that this means something. Words matter. Let’s say you are on a team and someone makes an inappropriate remark. Many people don’t want to cause waves, but you can control this by saying ‘Ouch,’ which means that your words are offensive. When you say simply ‘ouch,’ it keeps the purpose where it is supposed to be, not on you. Then turn around and walk away. You would have led from within.”

Hummel currently is the adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard and the commissioner of the Alaska Department of Military and Veterans’ Affairs. Hummel is also the daughter of a career Army Sergeant, and she’s a third generation Soldier.

Hummel began her 30-year active duty career with command and staff positions in the 24th Infantry Division and the 224th Military Intelligence Battalion and serving six years in the 18th Airborne Corps.

Hummel is a former instructor in the Department of Geography and Environmental Engineering at West Point and served as director of operations for the 102nd Military Intelligence Battalion and then as chief of operations intelligence and director of the Joint Intelligence Support Element for Alaskan Command at Elmendorf Air Force Base.

When she received her Ph.D. in geography, she returned to West Point as a tenured professor in the GENE.

Hummel retired from active duty as a colonel on June 1, 2012 but was called back into service in the National Guard Feb. 5, 2015.