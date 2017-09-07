Men’s Cross Country defeats Maine in first meet

By Ana Garrigo Army Athletic Communications

For the third consecutive year, the Army West Point Men’s Cross Country team defeated Maine to open the season Sept. 1 in Orono, Maine.

The Black Knights overcame the Black Bears 18-43, winning their first dual meet of the season.

Army highlight and game notes

• Army took four of the top five spots in the first meet of the season

• Daniel Mazzei placed sixth in his first career race.

Top finishes

• Johnny Valeri—First (25:22.5)

• Roman Ollar—Second (25:22.9)

• Robbie Santoyo—Fourth (25:31.1)

• Ben Petrella—Fifth (25:36.8)

• Daniel Mazzei—Sixth (25:36.8)

• Mikey Singer—Seventh (25:51.1)

• Alex Tosi—10th (26:13.2)

Coach’s comments

• “Our goals on the men’s side were to get a good hard effort in and measure our fitness level coming off of our preseason and summer training blocks,” Mike Smith said. “Our strength is in our talented sophomores and freshmen, but we were led today by our senior captain, John Valeri. John knows how to compete and he set the tone for what was a great team effort. Our top guys ran as we would expect them to, and our freshmen really did a nice job with only three weeks of training under their belts. It was windy out there with gusts up to 20 mph, so I was surprised at how fast our guys ran, given those conditions. Their fitness is at a pretty high level. We have a good starting point and now we have to build from here.”

Up next

• The Black Knights will head home to host the Army Open at Wappingers Falls, N.Y., Sept. 15.