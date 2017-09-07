Army Football charges past Rams in season opener

By Matt Faulkner Army Athletic Communications

Senior running back John Trainor takes the pitch from senior quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw and dashes to the corner of the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown in the first quarter during Army West Point’s 64-6 season opening victory over Fordham Sept. 1 at Michie Stadium. Photo by Class of 2020 Cadet Caleb Kifer Senior running back John Trainor takes the pitch from senior quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw and dashes to the corner of the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown in the first quarter during Army West Point’s 64-6 season opening victory over Fordham Sept. 1 at Michie Stadium. Photo by Class of 2020 Cadet Caleb Kifer

The 2017 Army West Point Football season opened up in thrilling fashion as the Black Knights put up the second-most points in a season opener with a 64-6 victory over Fordham Sept. 1 at Michie Stadium.

Army controlled the game from the start by utilizing a consistent running game propelled by Ahmad Bradshaw and Darnell Woolfolk. The two combined for 272 yards on 19 rushing attempts and three touchdowns.

The Black Knights abandoned the passing game and hit the ground hard for 513 yards on 49 plays with 15 different ball carriers.

Army was tasked with containing a Fordham offense that features a standout tailback and a seasoned quarterback.

The defense did not disappoint, holding the Rams to their fewest point total since Sept. 12, 2015, when Fordham fell 14-7 to Villanova.

The Black Knights’ defense also recorded an interception, blocked an extra point and a field goal, while also forcing and recovering a fumble.

Army highlights and game notes

• Ahmad Bradshaw dashed for a career-long 71-yard run in the second quarter, before setting a new career high in rushing yards for the game with 177 yards.

• He ran for multiple touchdowns for the second time in his career.

• Rookies Artice Hobbs IV and Fred Cooper Jr. scored their first-career touchdowns.

• The last time Army blocked a field goal was when John Voit swatted one against Bucknell.

• The last time the Black Knights did not complete a pass in a game was in a 48-21 loss to Ball State (9/24/11).

• The 64 points was the most scored by Army in its all-time series history against Fordham.

• It was the second-most scored in an Army season opener since 1955.

• Eight different Black Knights scored in the game, including seven different ball carriers.

Turning point

• Andrew McLean blocked a Fordham 24-yard field goal attempt which was returned 75 yards by Jalen Sharp for the touchdown to put Army ahead, 28-0.

How it happened

• Fordham started with the ball and it was an undisciplined start for the Rams, committing three penalties on the opening drive before being forced to punt deep in their own territory.

• Army capitalized on the advantageous field positioning and needed just two plays to get on the board after Woolfolk scampered 39 yards untouched for the score.

• On the Black Knights’ second drive, Army cruised down the field and Ahmad Bradshaw took off to his left with the ball in his hands on the Fordham 13 before flipping it to John Trainor to extend the lead.

• Backed up on their own 22, staring at fourth down with one yard to go, the Rams went for it and a high snap resulted in Fordham turning the ball over on downs and an eventual Army score.

• Fordham found success on its opening drive of the second quarter and got inside the red zone, setting up a field goal attempt. However, it was blocked and returned 75 yards by Jalen Sharp to maintain the shutout.

• The Rams would get a second chance inside the red zone, though, and capitalized close to the goal line when Edmonds punched in a score from six yards out.

• The Black Knights quickly countered with a score of their own on a career-long 71-yard run by Bradshaw.

• In the third quarter, Army picked off Kevin Anderson on the Rams’ side of the field and Andy Davidson rushed twice for a combined 11 yards, including a one-yard touchdown to put the Black Knights up, 44-6.

• Army would later add scores from Fred Cooper Jr., Artice Hobbs IV and Zack Boobas to close things out and seal the win for the Black Knights.

Up next

• The Black Knights will return to action at noon Saturday when they welcome Buffalo to Michie Stadium.