Army Triathlon took first place at Lake George Triathlon

Army team Army team Turner shows off his trophy largemouth bass. Turner shows off his trophy largemouth bass.

Triathlon: The Army West Point Triathlon team traveled to Lake George, N.Y., to compete in the Lake George Triathlon Sept. 2.

The race is part of the Northeast Collegiate Triathlon Conference (NECTC) series and the team’s points contribute to conference standings and qualification for the USA Triathlon National Championships.

The weather was unseasonably cold with air temperatures in the 30s to start the race.

In spite of the cold, the Army team had a dominant performance with the women’s team members Class of 2018 Cadet Teresa Groton and Class of 2020 Cadet Peyton Boylston taking first and fifth place, respectively, and the men’s team scoring with Class of 2018 Cadet Jacob Slife in second place, Class of 2018 Cadet Nick Chatel in third place and Class of 2018 Cadet Remington Ponce-Pore in fourth place.

The Army team won overall beating teams from throughout the northeast to include the USCGA, the University of Connecticut, Penn State and Boston University to name a few.

In addition to the podiums, Class of 2019 Cadet Jason Hunt had the fastest overall swim for the entire race.

The race was the first for the five new members of the team. The team spent the rest of the long weekend in the Lake George area training and preparing for the rest of the fall season.

Bass Fishing: Two boats from the Bass Fishing Club competed in the New York Bass Federation Collegiate Cup Qualifier on Lake Champlain Aug. 26.

Both boats finished in the Top 10 and qualified for the State Championships in October.

Class of 2020 Cadet Frankie Turner placed second with 16 pounds and Class of 2020 Cadets Nate Buss and Micah Moore brought eight-pound fish to the scales.

The final qualifier will be on Lake George Sept. 16.