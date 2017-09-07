Competitive Club Sports honors cadet captains with Centurion Pin

The Centurion Pin award is modeled after the centurions of Rome, the professional officers who usually commanded a small unit of 100 men. Class of 2018 Cadet Dylan Eddy, brigade athletic officer, announces cadet captains of competitive club sports teams to receiving the Centurion Award Aug. 31 at Washington Hall for the accomplishments and dedication to the 2017-18 competitive club sports. Class of 2018 Cadet Esther Nagila, Women's Boxing captain, receives a pin from the Commandant of the Corps of Cadets Brig. Gen. Steven Gilland and Corps of Cadets Command Sgt. Major Thomas Kenny.

Sixteen cadet captains from 16 competitive club sports teams were honored and received a Centurion Pin Aug. 31 at the Cadet Mess Hall. Centurion Pins resemble Roman Centurion helmets, which have horizontal red crests on the top. Centurions in ancient Rome were Soldiers who were awarded the rank of Centurion based on their strength, size and skills, as well as years of dedicated military service. They also commanded 80-100 men.

Cadet competitive club sports do not receive the publicity that many West Point sports teams do like football, soccer, rugby and lacrosse, and honoring the competitive club sports cadet captains allow people to learn about the various competitive sports clubs and what they are doing.

The Centurion Pin recognizes the accomplishments and dedication of competitive club team captains and the student athletic club coordinator.

Class of 2018 Cadet Esther Nagila received a pin for women’s boxing.

The West Point Women’s Boxing Club team won its first National Collegiate Boxing Association national championship in April. The Women’s Boxing team has come a long way since it was officially recognized as a women’s boxing team in 2016 thanks to former Commandant of the Corps of Cadets, Brig. Gen. Diana Holland. Holland made boxing for all cadets mandatory for graduation and allowed women to take the boxing course, which was formally only open to male cadets, by changing the name of the male plebe boxing course to simply “plebe boxing.”

Equestrian Club Captain, Class of 2019 Matilda Brady, was happy to receive a Centurion Pin.

“I’m really excited, this is pretty cool,” Brady said. “Equestrian sports has an interesting dynamic. There’s a big emphasis on individuals but teamwork is also important. We will be going into our first competition in a month and everyone will do very well.”

Equestrian coaches Peter and Sherry Cashman share a philosophy with fellow teammates in improving each individual team member’s riding skills while supporting teammates during practice and competitions.

Class of 2018 Cadet Nick Schebler received the Centurion Pin for Men’s Team Handball.

“It’s an honor to represent my team,” Schebler said. “My sport is handball and hopefully I can play with pride and honor. Handball is a pretty original sport, but it’s not big in this country except at universities.”

West Point Men’s Team Handball won the collegiate national championships in April for the 11th year in a row.