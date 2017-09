Giving the gift of life

Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PV Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PV

The New York Blood Center and Keller Army Community Hospital offered a blood Drive Aug. 28-31. (Above) Members of the U.S. Military Academy and the Greater West Point community donated 1,485 life-saving units of blood during the four days of the 2017 West Point Blood Drive. The blood drive was the largest drive since 2002.