MWI hosts interdisciplinary panel on the North Korea challenge

By John Amble Modern War Institute

The latest round of North Korean ballistic missile tests has touched off a debate about how best to respond to the threat posed by the regime of Kim Jong-un. But much of the debate largely ignores a series of complex questions that underpin the issue. To address these complex questions, the Modern War Institute (MWI) at West Point convened a panel of faculty members from across five departments, Aug. 25.

To fully understand the current situation, an appreciation of the history of North Korea since the Korean War is vital, explained Col. Bryan Gibby of the Department of History.

North Korea’s ballistic saber-rattling in 2017 cannot be detached from the country’s experiences dating back nearly seven decades—and particularly the perceptions those experiences have ingrained within the Kim family regime.

In fact, North Korea’s pursuit of nuclear weapons and the ballistic missile capability to deliver them comes down to something quite simple, added Dr. Scott Silverstone, a professor of international relations in the Department of Social Sciences.

“It’s about security, it’s about power, and it’s especially about shifting power,” Silverstone told an auditorium of more than 150 cadets and faculty.

Ultimately, the number one motivation for North Korea, as it is with all states, is survival, he said, but what exacerbates that motivation in this instance is the sheer paranoia of the North Korean regime.

After seeking to explain why North Korea engages in the behavior it does, the discussion turned to the range of options available to U.S. policymakers to respond to the potential threat.

Lt. Col. Chris Jacobs of the Department of Law discussed the differences between a preemptive strike and a preventive one, and described what factors determine the legal permissibility of each.

In the context of North Korea’s most recent threat to fire missile toward the U.S. territory of Guam, he also introduced the idea of “anticipatory self-defense” and its attendant legal issues.

To refine the evaluation of both the nature and the magnitude of the threat posed by North Korea, Lt. Col. Diana Loucks detailed the progress of the country’s ballistic missile program. She explained the technology on which a functioning intercontinental ballistic missile is based, and the major challenges that must be overcome.

While the regime has made great strides in its missile program, it has yet to effectively overcome a number of obstacles. While much of the discussion has centered on North Korea’s struggle to bring its nuclear and missile programs together to develop a warhead capable of being delivered by a missile, less discussed is the fact that it has yet to field a third-stage rocket for its missiles, which is required in order to deliver a warhead to its target accurately.

Finally, Maj. Nathaniel Davis, the director of the Defense and Strategic Studies Program, addressed the question of what a war with North Korea would look like.

The open questions, he told the audience, are whether “it involve a limited nuclear exchange, a conventional war, or some mix of the two.”

He discussed historical conceptions of the role of U.S. forces on the Korean peninsula, and the enormous logistical challenges that fighting a large-scale war there would entail.

This was the first MWI War Council event of the 2017–18 academic year. MWI convenes these panels to offer a range of perspectives on issues related to modern war that are of immediate contemporary relevance.

By adopting an interdisciplinary approach that leverages the unique expertise and experience of faculty members from across all of West Point’s departments, MWI War Councils provide cadets the opportunity to develop a deep and nuanced understanding of issues that directly impact the Army in which they will serve.

