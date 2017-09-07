Pet Ready—Ready West Point: Disaster Preparedness for your pet

By Chris Hennen West Point Emergency Manager

September is Emergency Preparedness Month and the West Point Garrison will be hosting an Emergency Preparedness Fair from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 16 in the PX/Commissary Complex. September is Emergency Preparedness Month and the West Point Garrison will be hosting an Emergency Preparedness Fair from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 16 in the PX/Commissary Complex.

Those who have experienced an emergency evacuation appreciate the value of having a “go-kit” packed and ready for each member of their family. In our area, fire, flooding, chemical spills and hazardous weather are dangers that could trigger an evacuation.

If you have not experienced an emergency evacuation, have you given that possibility serious consideration? Are you and your family prepared? What about your pets?

Our pets are sometimes lost in the shuffle of an emergency evacuation and left to fend for themselves.

Over a quarter million pets were abandoned during and in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina; over 60 percent of them died.

Leaving pets out of your emergency response plans can put you, your pets and the first responders in danger. Even if you try to create a safe place for them, pets left behind during an emergency are likely to be injured, lost or worse. What may make matters more difficult is that in the event of an emergency evacuation, many shelters and hotels exclude pets.

Before an emergency occurs, think about what you would do with your pets should you need to evacuate, check out pet care information at https://www.ready.gov/animals.

We will also be handing out free cat and dog disaster kits at the Emergency Preparedness Fair Sept. 16.

In an emergency, your pets will be even more dependent on you for their safety, well-being and survival. We hope it never happens, but if it does, you’ll be pet-prepared and “Ready West Point.”