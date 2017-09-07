Scouts bolster Fort Putnam’s defenses

The Scouts man their newly created abbatis. Courtesy Photo

The Boy Scouts of Troop 23 at West Point helped clear brush and trees from the slopes of Fort Putnam Aug. 26. After they cleared the brush and trees, they then used the material to construct an abbatis, a hasty defense made of branches and wood designed to entangle attacking forces. The addition of the abbatis to the front of Fort Putnam adds to the historical authenticity of the site and can be seen as visitors approach. Boy Scout Troop 23 meets every Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at the Balfour Beatty Community Center. For more details, visit https://westpoint23.mytroop.us/.