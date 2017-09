commandant.usmilitaryacademy: Buffalo Soldier Field wreath laying ceremony. Guest speaker: LTG(R) Kip Ward. 61st Commandant of Cadets MG (R) Fred Gorden and many others attended. Thank you for your service.

chofusionism: Friday Night Lights. Army stomps Fordham 64-6 and I get to cheer on the Best Team with my Best Friends! #beateveryone