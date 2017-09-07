West Point Girl Scouts create community lending library

Story and photo by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

West Point Girl Scouts Troop 186 members Georgia Svoboda (in green shirt) and Gianna Keena help Cassandra Campbell with some crafts Aug. 29 at the open house for the new community lending library. The girls, who are working toward their Girl Scout Silver Award, started the community center lending library on Washington Road.

West Point Girl Scout Troop 186 members Gianna Keena and Georgia Svoboda, working in conjunction with a Girl Scout Silver Award project, partnered with Jodi Gellman, Lifeworks coordinator for West Point Family Homes, to create a community lending library.

“This library will be a permanent activity for all West Point residence to enjoy,” Gellman said. “Our library has a variety of books to choose from, such as children’s books, drama, mystery and biographies. People can come borrow a book or stay and enjoy a tranquil reading room.”

The Silver Award is the second highest award a Girl Scout can earn, and the highest that a Girl Scout Cadette (girls in sixth, seventh and eighth grades) can earn, generally by getting involved in projects that benefit the community in some way.

“The old library closed, so the girls thought that West Point post needed a library and decided to try and create one,” Emma Svoboda, Georgia’s mother, said.

Books and bookshelves were donated by families that were leaving post and by the Sacred Heart Church.

The library will be maintained by the National Junior Honor Society at the West Point Middle School.

“We also received books from a garage sale website that provided some bookcases, too,” Gianna Keena said. “I like that we are learning how to set up a library and I enjoy working with groups in the Girl Scouts.”

The girls put in a lot of hard work on the library with alphabetizing and calorizing books, creating labels and posters and organizing the bookcases according to subject.

The library is located at the West Point Family Homes Leasing and Management office at 126 Washington Road.

The library also includes areas for children to work on crafts and for working on homework assignments.

Keena and Svoboda also host story time for children where they read a story and create crafts related to the story they read.

“A lot of children came out for story time,” Georgia Svoboda said. “We have had two story times and read ‘The Kissing Hand’ for one of them and did crafts. I love being a Girl Scout. There are so many opportunities in Girl Scouts for leadership training, like helping with the community, and it helps us to become good citizens overall.”