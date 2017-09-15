Army Rugby trounces UB in home opener

By Michala Rueter Army Athletic Communications

Army West Point senior fly half Jon Kim scored Army's first try and added five conversions to help the Black Knights to a 60-0 victory over the University at Buffalo Sept. 9 at the Anderson Rugby Complex. Photo by Class of 2021 Cadet Meghan Yerkes

The Army West Point Men’s Rugby team defeated University at Buffalo, 60-0, in its season opener Sept. 9 at the Anderson Rugby Complex.

Army improved to 1-0 on the season, while the Bulls fell to 0-1 in Rugby East play.

Game notes

• The Black Knights set a new record for most points scored in a season opener in their 15s season.

• They posted their third-consecutive shutout against the Bulls after defeating them 49-0 in 2016, and 48-0 in 2015.

• Senior Jon Kim put the Black Knights on the board with a try in the first minute of the game.

• Kim posted 15 points on a try and five conversions.

• Reserves Andrew Finken, Jordan Jurosic, as well as Drew Zagula scored their first career tries in 15s play.

• Junior Jareth Long-Garrett and sophomore Nathan Brooks completed 10 points on two tries.

Coach’s corner

• Head Coach Matt Sherman—“The shut out was the most pleasing thing. Defensively we were very strong, even when our discipline let us down, we were able to hold our line under pressure. Even though it was a win, there’s still a lot to improve on.”

Scoring timeline vs. Buffalo

• 1st Minute: Try—Jon Kim (Army leads 5-0);

• 8th Minute: Try—Nathan Brooks, conversion—Jon Kim (Army leads 12-0);

• 13th Minute: Try—Jareth Long-Garrett, conversion—Jon Kim (Army leads 19-0);

• 17th Minute: Try—Andrew Finken, conversion—Jon Kim (Army leads 26-0);

• 24th Minute: Try—Jareth Long-Garrett (Army leads 31-0);

• 31st Minute: Try—Andrew Finken, conversion—Jon Kim (Army leads 38-0);

• 44th Minute: Try—Nathan Brooks, conversion—Jon Kim (Army leads 45-0);

• 46th Minute: Try—James Mbony (Army leads 50-0);

• 63rd Minute: Try—Jordan Jurosic (Army leads 55-0);

• 77th Minute: Try—Drew Zagula (Army leads 60-0).

The team vs. Buffalo

1.) Jareth Long-Garrett 2.) Ryan Moshak 3.) Eli Brown 4.) Chris L’Amoureux 5.) Will Miller 6.) Nathan Brooks 7.) Raaquim Rispress 8.) Andrew Finken 9.) John Royston 10.) Jon Kim 11.) Jordan Jurosic 12.) Jacob Ericksen 13.) Torran Raby 14.) James Mbony 15.) Jake Lachina.

Up next

The Black Knights continue Rugby East play hosting Wheeling Jesuit at noon Saturday at the Anderson Rugby Complex.