Ebner works Eagle Project at Lusk Reservoir

Chris Pray, natural resources manager of the U.S. Army Garrison at West Point, recently dedicated an Eagle Scout project at Lusk Reservoir. Jonas Ebner of West Point’s Boy Scout Troop 23 and a team of volunteers (left photo) completed work that included planting scotch pine seedlings, clearing the reservoir shoreline of litter, establishing seating areas and installing an inground outdoor messaging center to promote fishing and the protection of West Point’s natural resources. “We encourage the community to appreciate the outdoors and this project enhances the Lusk Reservoir area,” Pray said. “It is a great fishing spot that we stock for people of all ages to enjoy. This project also ties in ideally with the scout mission to protect our natural resources. We want everyone to understand how important it is to pick up their trash and care for West Point’s surroundings.” (Below)Pray with Ebner.