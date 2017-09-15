Fall Yard Sale force protection message

By Luke Pagan DPTMS Force Protection Officer

The West Point Fall Yard Sale is scheduled from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and will occur rain or shine without a makeup date.

Due to the increased amount of vehicle and foot traffic on the installation, the Military Police will increase its patrols throughout the installation with particular attention paid to the housing areas.

Residents and guests must be cautious while driving in the housing areas and comply with all posted West Point traffic restrictions. Please be aware that the general public attending the yard sale is allowed to enter through all three gates.

West Point will enforce our force protection directives that require all vehicles entering the installation without proper identification to be stopped and searched.

Residents are encouraged to be vigilant and contact the Military Police desk at 938-3333 when observing any suspicious individuals or acts such as persons taking atypical photographs or asking abnormal questions about the installation.

Housing residents should report any suspicious vehicles that may remain in the housing areas after the conclusion of the yard sale and into Sunday.

Please note that if calling 911 while on West Point, you must inform the operator that you’re on West Point.

The operator will immediately divert your call to the West Point Military Police.

For further details, contact the West Point force protection officer at 938-8859.

Remember:

If you see something, hear something, say something.