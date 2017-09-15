Fourth quarter rally pushes Army past UB

By Matt Faulkner Army Athletic Communications

Army West Point junior running back Darnell Woolfolk scampers upfield while being tackled from behind by a defender during the Black Knights 21-17 victory over the University at Buffalo Sept. 9 at Michie Stadium. Woolfolk finished the day with 21 carries for 93 yards rushing and two touchdowns, with both coming in the fourth-quarter comeback. Photo by Class of 2021 Cadet Meghan Yerkes

A pair of fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns by junior running back Darnell Woolfolk propelled the Army West Point Football team to a come-from-behind 21-17 victory over the University at Buffalo Sept. 9 at Michie Stadium.

The win over Buffalo pushes the Black Knights to a 2-0 mark, while the Bulls slide to 0-2.

Despite trailing for most of the contest, Army stuck with the ground game and leaned heavily on senior quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw and Woolfolk. The two combined for 46 carries, 238 rushing yards and all three of Army scores.

After allowing 17 first-half points, the Army defense buckled down and pieced together a solid second half.

Over the final 30 minutes of play, Buffalo only manufactured 16 total plays on three drives that resulted in just 48 yards.

Highlights and game notes

• Army starts a season 2-0 in back-to-back years for the first time since the 1979 and 1980 seasons.

• Senior quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw completed his first pass of the 2017 campaign, connecting with Jordan Asberry for an 18-yard reception in the first quarter.

• Bradshaw recorded a rush of over 50 yards for the second consecutive game.

• Bradshaw rushed for more than 100 yards in back-to-back games for the first time since the opening two games of the 2015 season.

• Woolfolk recorded the third multi-touchdown game of his career.

• For the second straight week, sophomore Jaylon McClinton forced a turnover.

• Army has yet to allow any points in the second half this season.

Turning point

• The Bulls were threatening to score on the Army 16 before McClinton sacked the Bulls’ quarterback and stripped the ball. Andrew McClean then jumped on the loose ball, setting up Army’s 16-play, 79-yard touchdown drive to pull within three, 17-14.

How it happened

• Buffalo started with the ball and, following a 52-yard pass and catch, the Bulls were inside the red zone. They were held out of the end zone, however, and limited to just a field goal on the game’s opening drive.

• Army quickly countered and on the ensuing drive, a 52-yard Bradshaw rush set up the Black Knights for an eventual one-yard rushing score by the senior quarterback.

• Entering the second quarter trailing 7-3, Buffalo needed just three plays to retake the lead as quarterback Tyree Jackson tucked the ball to his side and broke off a 75-yard rush to give the Bulls the 10-7 edge.

• The Black Knights came up short on their next possession, turning the ball over on downs in Buffalo territory. The Bulls regained possession and capitalized on a pair of big plays. Two consecutive completions for a combined 65 yards led to another touchdown for the visitors.

• While both sides were held scoreless in the third quarter, Army scored on the first play of the final period with a one-yard touchdown from Woolfolk that capped a 15-play, 78 yard drive.

• Following a short drive by the Bulls, the Black Knights got the ball back and rushed 12 times before punching it into the end zone for the one-yard, go-ahead touchdown by Woolfolk.

• After retaking the lead at 21-17, Army’s defense forced a three-and-out and forced the Bulls to give the ball back with 3:14 left to play. The Black Knights ran down the clock, but a fourth-and-five brought the punt team onto the field. Nick Schrage received the ball and took off to his right, fooling the Buffalo defense and scampered for a first down to seal the win for the Black Knights.

Up next

• The Black Knights will get their first road test of the season when they head to Columbus, Ohio on Saturday to square off against No. 2 Ohio State at 4:30 p.m.